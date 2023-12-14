Ryobi Heat Gun Vs. Pen: Which Tool Is Right For You?

A heating tool is a handy workshop implement, providing steady, high temperatures to your projects. Not unlike using a hair dryer out of a shower, a workshop heating tool is vital for quickly solidifying liquid or gel materials like adhesives, not to mention the occasional bout of home pipe thawing.

If you're in the market for a heating tool, the Ryobi hardware brand has two 18V options on offer: the ONE+ Heat Pen and the ONE+ Heat Gun. Both of these tools serve the same general purpose, providing a steady pulse of high heat for your workshop needs, though they have different price points and accessories.

The precise heating tool you need may vary depending on what you plan on using it for, not to mention your budget. For the sake of smart shopping, let's go over what actually differentiates these two devices and why you should purchase one over the other.