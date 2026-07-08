5 SUVs With The Worst Gas Mileage In 2026

Fuel economy is a pretty big motivator to buy a vehicle, especially with gas prices as in flux as they have been in 2026. In one study, approximately 79% of respondents said that fuel economy was one of their primary factors when shopping for a car. Thanks to this, automakers and auto bloggers alike are constantly pointing people to the most fuel-efficient vehicles in any given class, and when an automaker puts out something particularly fuel efficient, like the 2026 Kia Niro Hybrid, people generally tend to take notice.

So, what about the other direction? There are loads of other reasons to buy a car that have little to do with fuel efficiency, and there are automakers that will throw MPG figures into the toilet to deliver what those customers want. One primary example is off-roading vehicles, where fuel economy is nice to have, but you want to make sure you've got those off-road features that keep you safe and riding along the hillside. Speed is another factor, with it being pretty well known that gas-only cars that go fast tend to get pretty terrible fuel economy, regardless of which decade they're from.

Whatever, the reason, there are SUVs that that get great fuel economy, and there are others that don't seem to really care much about saving you money at the pump. If you're curious which ones are the worst of the worst in this regard, all you have to do is scroll down.