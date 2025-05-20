10 A-Body GM Muscle Cars That Are Worth Remembering

GM's intermediate-sized A-body platform formed the basis for some of the most well-loved models of the 1960s and 1970s, including some of the classics of the muscle car era. Its legendary run lasted for decades until it was replaced with the G-body platform in the 1980s, and the A-body designation was reassigned to a new front-wheel drive platform. In its classic rear-wheel drive form introduced in 1964, the A-body chassis featured a 115-inch wheelbase and a perimeter frame that replaced the unibody structure of its Y-body predecessor. The roofline, glass, some suspension components, and inner structure would be shared between divisions, but everything else would be unique to each brand.

In its first year, Pontiac would transform the A-body-based Pontiac LeMans into the GTO, beloved by many as the world's first true muscle car. Oldsmobile, Buick, Chevy, and GM Canada's Acadian division would also build iconic special edition vehicles on this platform. GM limited A-bodies to 330-cubic-inch engines in 1964, but in 1965 it increased the limit to 400 cubic inches. This gave rise to some of the most intense high-performance muscle cars of all time, especially since, as we'll see, the divisions sometimes found ways to get around even that stratospheric displacement limit. In 1968, the A-body cars were redesigned with curvier sheet metal and lust-worthy proportions, with classic long-nosed, short-deck dimensions.

What follows are 10 A-body muscle cars worthy of remembrance. Some of the vehicles below are special editions of already iconic cars like the GTO. Others are less well-known models that display their engineers' cleverness at packing high performance into affordable packages. Any one of these dream machines could be the star of a classic car collection today.