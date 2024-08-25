What Years Did Pontiac Make The GT-37 & How Much Horsepower Did It Have?

The Pontiac GT-37 may not ring a bell like its legendary GTO platform-mate, nor did it make our list of the 10 most sought-after Pontiac cars to enter production. In hindsight, the GT-37 should be in the pantheon of the muscle car greats for offering value-packed performance.

Pontiac introduced the GT-37 in mid-1970 as the high-performance model of the T-37 hardtop coupe. The T-37 replaced the base Tempest trim grade of the third-gen LeMans midsize coupe. Pontiac wanted a car that cost less than the GTO, but with no shortage of grunt, and the T-37 ended up being among the most affordable A-body vehicles in General Motors' stable.

However, the lowly T-37 received an available GT-37 performance package upon launching in mid-1970. It had niceties like commemorative badging, side stripes, vintage rally wheels, hood pins, and a GTO exhaust. Pontiac continued offering the GT-37 package until the 1971 model year, which means the Pontiac GT-37 was only in production for one and a half years.

