10 Of The Most Controversial Cars Ever Made

Our love affair with the automobile has lasted for over a century as our cars and trucks helped us find freedom along ribbons of blacktop stretching from one horizon to the next. However, as with any relationship, there have been rocky patches along the way. Some cars have proven not to be great driving partners, while other automotive relationships turn out to be explosive, occasionally literally so. Sometimes, the creators of these cars become mired in scandal. In other cases, a beloved automaker reveals a side of itself we never expected, and may not like. Yet the relationship between car and driver lingers, despite these controversies.

Some brands have inspired loyalty across generations, so when they release models that disappoint us, they do more than just discourage people from visiting their showrooms. People feel personally let down. Arguably, some of these cars do not deserve bad reputations, yet their notoriety has lasted for decades. Sometimes, the vehicles themselves are fine, but the brands that build them have made such dramatic shifts in their philosophies or model ranges that loyalists cry foul, although with time, people may come to accept the new driving philosophy to the point that the previous controversy is forgotten.

The following list includes all of the preceding phenomena and others. We'll look at some of the most controversial cars ever made, from manufacturers in the United States and abroad, across several decades. These are the models that tested our love for cars and ultimately strengthened it.

