Everything Classic Car Fans Should Know About The Tucker 48

Many times in the post-war era, a visionary carmaker has come along with plans to offer a car so unique and innovative that no legacy automaker could offer anything like it. The DeLorean Motor Company comes to mind as one of these projects that ended in disaster but left us with a phenomenal machine. Tesla could have easily become just another story but managed to beat the odds. But before both of those brands rolled into our collective consciousness, there was the Tucker Corporation and its cutting-edge Tucker 48 sedan.

The brainchild of Michigander Preston Tucker, the Tucker 48 was to become the car of the future, offering features nobody had thought of with the style, class, and quality everyone wanted. It was an upstart company looking to get in on the frenzied redevelopment boom of the years immediately following WWII, an era deprived of new car models while the nation's industries were occupied with turning out equipment to send "over there." Coming out of the war, the United States was in the best position globally to unleash its industry on a waiting consumer class with an abundance of pent-up demand.

Sadly, longevity would not come to the Tucker Corporation as the project ended in failure. What it did leave us with is a fascinating story and 51 captivating sedans. The Tucker 48 embodies the spirit of hope of the post-war era, and if you are a classic car fan, here is everything you should know about it.