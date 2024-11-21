5 Cars That Don't Deserve Their Bad Reputations

The Suzuki Jimny had been in production for nearly two decades when it came to the U.S. in 1986 as the Samurai. The petite sport-ute earned a following among people looking for a more fuel-efficient alternative to the Jeep CJ7 and the Wrangler, which replaced the CJ7 the next year. But much of the enthusiasm for the Samurai was squashed in 1988, the year it got a nearly $2,000 price increase to $8,495.

That's only the equivalent of about $23,000 today, which would make it one of the cheapest cars available. But that same year, Consumer Reports published an article claiming that the Samurai had a tendency to "easily roll over in turns." Suzuki contested the testing methods used by Consumer Reports' owner Consumers Union, and filed a corresponding lawsuit in 1996. By then, the Samurai had been pulled from the U.S. market, and the parties later settled out of court.

The Samurai has since developed a reputation as a capable off-roader. Eduardo Canales and Gonzalo Bravo drove one to a record altitude of 21,942 feet on the Ojos del Salado volcano in their native Chile in 2007. They brought back a sign placed by the drivers of the previous record holder that read "Jeep parking only — all others don't make it up here, anyway." The Samurai has become a favorite for customizers, too, so much so that it can be hard to find one in original condition.

