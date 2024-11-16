11 Facts About Back To The Future's Iconic 1981 DeLorean DMC-12

With its gull-wing doors and blockbuster bona fides, the DeLorean is one of the most recognizable cars to ever hit the road. It's most famous for its role as a four-wheeled time machine in Robert Zemeckis' science fiction classic "Back to the Future" trilogy.

Here in the real world, the DeLorean's story was all too brief, bizarre, and surrounded by a story worthy of its own blockbuster movie. Its creator, John DeLorean, had a long and storied history in the automotive industry. Throughout his career, he was instrumental in the development of several well-known vehicles including the Pontiac GTO, Pontiac Firebird, and the Pontiac Grand Prix, before leaving Pontiac to start his own company.

DeLorean spent several years building a company, designing what would be that company's only car, and figuring out the manufacturing process. Finally the DeLorean, known internally as the DMC-12, hit the asphalt and zoomed into our collective hearts and minds at 88 miles per hour. Of course, the DeLorean is more than just the most recognizable time machine of all time. Here are the top facts about the famed but ill-fated DeLorean DMC-12

