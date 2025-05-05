Why Did Cars Have Less Horsepower In The 1970s?

The golden age of muscle cars is arguably one of the most beloved eras for any American vehicle enthusiast. Toward the tail end of the 1960s, massive engines like Oldsmobile and Pontiac's 455-inch V8s dominated the roads, and the unique 1969 Ford Mustang came in a Boss 429 version that made 375 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. While the power output from all these vehicles was quite healthy, the emissions were not. You see, gas from the past contained lead additives meant to raise the octane levels. The lead allowed engines to run at higher compression ratios without knocking, which in turn blessed the cars of that time with more power. However, the lead from burned fuel was released into the environment, and when inhaled it caused a myriad of health issues including developmental issues in children, cancer, and strokes.

The first federal Clean Air Act was passed in 1963, and was amended two years later to include provisions for reducing pollution from cars. The 1967 Air Quality Act facilitated greater involvement from the federal government, including an expansion of monitoring, inspections, and enforcement. These regulations didn't do much, so in 1970 President Richard Nixon established the Environmental Protection Agency and Congress passed a more powerful Clean Air Act. Both of these actions resulted in new regulations that eventually sapped American cars of much of their horsepower. They included a ban on leaded gasoline, new corporate average fuel economy standards, and even a change in how horsepower was calculated.

