These Massively Overpowered New Cars Prove The Horsepower War Is Out Of Control

Lots of trends could be symbolic of the automotive industry in the 2020s. Maybe your mind goes to the mass electrification movement, or the way the entire industry quickly backed away from it when it became clear people weren't buying enough electric cars. Maybe you think of the all the screens that have covered an ever-growing share of new cars' interiors. These aspects of modern car design (and many more) continue to be the butt of a lot of jokes and the subject of a lot of criticism.

Advertisement

However, there's one other part of the car world in the 2020s that doesn't get talked about enough: the horsepower war. Everyone has been scrambling to squeeze ridiculous, unnecessary horsepower outputs from cars that don't need it, seemingly just for bragging rights.

This has been going on for quite some time, but it's now reaching new levels of ridiculousness. If you ask me, none of these cars need the heinous amounts of power their powertrains produce, regardless of the bragging power that those outputs come with. Let's have a look at some of the biggest offenders...