You Can Now Buy A Brand-New Hummer EV For Less Than $100K

Inside of some drivers are two wolves — one that wants to drive massive, wide-bodied hummers, and one that wants to drive sustainable battery-electric vehicles. However, not all of these multifaceted drivers can afford Hummer EVs — even the cheapest new 2024 trims started off at nearly $100,000 and the sticker price grows exponentially from there depending on what you go with. For example, the Omega Edition of the 2024 Hummer 3X added roughly $40,000 to the cost.

In addition to middling reviews, such as SlashGear's review of the 2025 Hummer EV SUV, these high prices have helped contribute to lagging sales that GMC is now faced with. At the current rate its 2024 Hummer EV pickups and SUVs are selling, assembly lines at its Factory Zero plant may be affected by the end of the year, as not enough production is warranted. The auto manufacturer and GMC dealerships stuck with the unwanted 2024 vehicles are also hoping to sell off hundreds of the Hummer EV to make room for the 2026 lineup of fully-electric Hummers.

While the Hummer EV isn't a lemon, it's hard for many buyers to justify spending six figures on the vehicle. That's why GMC dealerships are hoping generous discounts help move the merchandise, with some offering rebates worth more than $40,000. This discount absolutely dwarfs the $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs that was offered by the government before the current administration allowed it to expire. One Indiana dealership recently listed a 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV 3X Omega Edition with only 178 miles on it for $99,780, down from its original $142,330 price — a discount of $42,550. Another GMC lot in Texas is selling an Omega Edition for $99,647, which is $40,650 less than before.