15 Motorcycle Brands Made In America, Ranked By Years In Business

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Buying American-made may be at the top of your priority list for a variety of reasons. Extra costs for interstate delivery, let alone international transportation costs, can put a damper on your excitement when ordering a new motorcycle. Apart from the cost, it might be a priority to support U.S.-based businesses, especially if that means you can travel to the production facility to take delivery of your new motorcycle.

Regardless of your motivation for shopping American-made, there are plenty of choices when it comes to U.S. motorcycle brands. Not every brand has been in business for decades, which means there might be some new-to-you brands to consider. Plus, beyond the standard hogs, choppers, and street bikes, there are other types of motorcycles available from U.S. brands.

Whether you're considering an all-electric motorcycle, need two or more wheels for off-roading, or want an entirely custom, bespoke bike, here are 15 brands that are made in the United States, listed from newest to oldest based on how long they've been in business.