15 Motorcycle Brands Made In America, Ranked By Years In Business
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Buying American-made may be at the top of your priority list for a variety of reasons. Extra costs for interstate delivery, let alone international transportation costs, can put a damper on your excitement when ordering a new motorcycle. Apart from the cost, it might be a priority to support U.S.-based businesses, especially if that means you can travel to the production facility to take delivery of your new motorcycle.
Regardless of your motivation for shopping American-made, there are plenty of choices when it comes to U.S. motorcycle brands. Not every brand has been in business for decades, which means there might be some new-to-you brands to consider. Plus, beyond the standard hogs, choppers, and street bikes, there are other types of motorcycles available from U.S. brands.
Whether you're considering an all-electric motorcycle, need two or more wheels for off-roading, or want an entirely custom, bespoke bike, here are 15 brands that are made in the United States, listed from newest to oldest based on how long they've been in business.
LiveWire
One of the newest and, at the same time, oldest brands made in America is LiveWire. Technically, LiveWire is an offshoot of Harley-Davidson, which is one of the oldest U.S. motorcycle brands. However, since LiveWire operates as its own brand, we're including it separately. LiveWire doesn't rely too heavily on Harley branding, but it does pop up in some of its promotional materials.
LiveWire launched in 2021, but it still benefits from all the years of experience of Harley-Davidson. York, Pennsylvania, where LiveWire is made, is also home to a Harley-Davidson manufacturing facility. However, while Harley has other assembly locations, LiveWire specifically states that all of its motorcycles are assembled in York.
LiveWire's lineup, at the time of writing, includes the S2 series — starting at around $12,000 — and the higher-priced LiveWire One. LiveWire also has off-road bikes, including the diminutive but power-packed Honcho. Retail locations are scattered throughout the U.S., making it easy to find an electric motorcycle.
Tarform
The founder of Tarform notes that it began in 2016, without a concrete idea of where the brand would go. Taras Kravtchouk spent a lot of time restoring vintage motorcycles and also worked in software development. From those areas of interest grew Tarform, out of Brooklyn, New York. Like other newer motorcycle brands, Tarform aims to bring back a sense of heft — both in terms of tangible feeling and the overall aesthetic and vibe — to motorcycle design.
Highlighting that its motorcycles are built in Brooklyn, the Tarform website features the Vera and Luna motorcycles. Both are electric, with pricing starting at $18,000 (the Launch Edition starts at $24,000).
Though a lot of American-made brands have motorcycle assembly facilities in small towns where it's easy to spread out and find materials, Tarform is a bit different. The company's manufacturing site is located at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York, with views of the water from the studio.
Curtiss Motorcycle Co.
With a tagline like, "Discover American Motorcycle Luxury," it's obvious that Curtiss Motorcycle Co. is proud of the fact that its motorcycles are made in the United States. The brand does have roots in 1902 with its original owner, but the brand as we currently know it began in 2016, according to the company's LinkedIn data.
Early Curtiss Motorcycle Co. motorcycles were understandably bare-bones, but between the 1990s and 2020s, things changed. The newer designs attracted the likes of Tom Cruise, but you shouldn't snooze on Curtiss, or you might lose. Currently, the only motorcycle offered on the company's website is The 1; past models are memorialized, but not promoted as current retail options.
The idea behind The 1 is that motorcycle enthusiasts literally only need one motorcycle for their entire lives. In fact, Curtiss aims to create motorcycles that can become family heirlooms, with one of its slogans being, "Less, but better."
Janus Motorcycles
Before it became Janus Motorcycles, Paragon Motorcycles, LLC was founded in 2011. The earliest motorcycle didn't even resemble one, to be honest. Rather, it looked more like an electric bicycle. Yet today, Janus Motorcycles has a broader range of bikes, but at the time of writing, only two engine sizes are available: 250cc and 450cc.
The Halcyon and Gryffin bikes look vintage, but they're brand new and fairly modern. According to the brand, the "majority of the motorcycle is made within 20 miles" of the company headquarters in Goshen, Indiana. When a customer begins the ordering process, they can choose either a premade bike or use the build tool to order one to their specs.
Parts come in from local manufacturers via van, although Janus is working on moving more components in-house. Once the parts are procured, the bike is assembled. Then, it's painted, pinstriped, and tested. If you can't make it to the Janus facility in Goshen, Indiana, motorcycles can also be shipped anywhere in the U.S.
Arch
Arch may be one of the most famous newer motorcycle brands manufactured in the U.S. Why is Arch so famous? One of the owners and founders is actor Keanu Reeves. Along with helping design the motorcycles, Reeves has Arch motorcycles in his collection and appears in marketing materials for the brand.
Arch launched in 2011 in California, and to date, its motorcycles are designed and hand-built in the U.S. Describing its manufacturing philosophy, Arch says components are manufactured in-house in Los Angeles, California, with the use of advanced 3D modeling and CNC machines. However, Arch does have some collaborations with brands, including Öhlins, which makes custom suspension systems for Arch motorcycles. Also, Arch motorcycle engines are S&S branded.
Of course, Arch won't be for everyone. The fact that no prices are listed on the website, not to mention the small detail of each Arch bike being built to order, suggests that the ownership experience with this brand is highly exclusive. That said, if you do buy an Arch motorcycle, you may get to meet Keanu himself; Arch owners are invited to exclusive rides and events that have featured Reeves.
Buell
Buell Motorcycles started in 2009 with Erik Buell Racing, although the company has changed hands since then. Buell was re-established in 2021 under Bill Melvin, who owns Buell now. The brand is fully independent and constructs each Buell bike by hand in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Not only are the motorcycles assembled in Michigan, but the engines are manufactured there, too.
Buell wasn't always an independent motorcycle company, though. Buell and Harley-Davidson were once intertwined, though that partnership seemingly ended in 2009. Buell has also overhauled its production processes over the years. Per Buell's FAQs, the earlier V-Twin (the 1125cc model) was manufactured in a partnership with Rotax. Later, Buell brought the 1190cc V-Twin manufacturing process in-house.
If you're in the market for a Buell bike, there are a handful of sales centers scattered around the U.S. (though you shouldn't have a hard time finding a service center, should you need one). Buell ships to all 50 states, so even if you don't live near a sales center, you can still get your paws on one. Buell motorcycles start at around $20,000 for the 2026 1190SX.
Lightning Motorcycle
In case the brand name didn't give it away, Lightning Motorcycle is an electric motorcycle manufacturer. Started in 2006 in Hollister, California, Lightning Motorcycle was actually inspired by Porsche. Owner Richard Hatfield experienced driving an electric Porsche and then turned to using lithium battery tech for motorcycles.
The first-ever Lightning motorcycle was a converted Yamaha, which became the first-ever lithium-electric sport bike. Since then, electric bikes from Lightning Motorcycle have won awards and broken records previously held by gas-powered motorcycles. Lightning Motorcycles also has something no other company does: "MythBusters" star Jamie Hyneman serving as a tech advisor.
As of 2018, Lightning Motorcycle bikes have been assembled in a San Jose, California, facility, though there's no clear explanation of their current production location on the company website (the corporate headquarters are in Hollister, California). You can, however, submit a request to purchase a Lightning Motorcycle; the Strike R has a retail price of around $27,000.
Zero Motorcycles
Zero Motorcycles' humble origins began in 2006 in Santa Cruz, California, in — where else? — a garage. Growing from early prototypes to a range of electric motorcycles 20 years later, Zero has remained American-made.
Zero Motorcycles made our list of U.S.-made bikes with a reputation for reliability, and the fact that they're all electric might be appealing, too. Zero Motorcycles can fully charge in as little as one hour, have a top range of 223 miles per charge, and can reach speeds of 124 miles per hour.
Dozens of dealers across the U.S. have Zero Motorcycles in stock. Pricing varies pretty widely, reaching upwards of $20,000, but the lowest-priced Zero motorcycle at the time of writing was the Zero FX, which costs just over $12,000. More improvements and offerings are to come, according to the manufacturer. Zero Motorcycles has also collaborated with Polaris on other powersports equipment beyond motorcycles.
Orange County Choppers
Orange County Choppers may have earned its fame thanks to a certain TV series, but the bikes themselves also have a reputation. Orange County Choppers was formed in 1999 under the guidance of owner Paul Teutul Senior in Newburgh, New York. The brand's claims of manufacturing the "most unique motorcycles in the world" seem to ring true if you've ever caught an episode of "American Chopper."
Though "American Chopper" has since gone off the air, leaving viewers wondering what happened to its cast, it seems that Orange County Choppers is still doing well today. Not only can you buy a chopper from the company, but you can also visit the Orange County Choppers Road House & Museum for a glimpse of the brand's past and television fame.
It's hard to come by pricing information for a motorcycle from Orange County Choppers, but it's safe to say the bikes are pretty expensive. Because every bike is custom, there's no inventory to choose from, either.
Combat Motors
Combat Motors formed in 1991, and the company started out by enlisting the help of engineers and designers who had already made American motorcycles. First, Combat Motors worked with an engineering firm in Grass Valley, California, but it later moved to San Francisco. Ultimately, the brand began manufacturing its motorcycles in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
While other motorcycles can boast of being American-made, Combat Motors also highlights that it's a "leader" in "bespoke" motorcycles. Although Combat Motors' website indicates that there are dealers offering the bikes throughout the U.S., it didn't offer a directory at the time of writing. In 2024, the owner, Ernest Lee, said he hoped to produce six bikes per week, but it's unclear whether production has ramped up since then.
If you have your heart set on a brand-new Combat Motors bike, you may have to travel to the dealer in Hurricane, Utah, for a glimpse of the showroom and an opportunity to test ride a motorcycle. Prior to moving to its Utah location, Combat Motors was based in Alabama, and even earlier it operated under a different name. Previously known as Confederate Motors and then Curtiss Motorcycles, the company was sold to Lee in 2018, with the rebranding to Combat Motors following afterward.
Boss Hoss
Not every American-made motorcycle brand has a lineup of hogs or dirt bikes. Boss Hoss makes V8 motorcycles and trikes, which originally started out as kits. The brand started in 1990 and, to this day, manufactures its machines in a Dyersburg, Tennessee, factory. Dyersburg, where Boss Hoss bikes are built, appears to have some inventory of bikes, but you can also find the brand at dealers around the U.S.
More than a dozen dealerships across the U.S. have Boss Hoss bikes, but be warned — these machines aren't cheap. If the inventory at the Tennessee location is any indication, most Boss Hoss motorcycles are priced above $65,000. If you have that kind of cash, a Boss Hoss may be worth considering; some owners report racking up over 300,000 miles on their motorcycles.
Not only does Boss Hoss make its own motorcycles in Tennessee, but the brand also has a proprietary fuel injection system. Boss Hoss motorcycles are aimed at buyers seeking high performance, V8-powered machines, and they're one of the longer-lived U.S.-made brands to choose from.
ATK
ATK is one of a handful of dirt bike brands made in the U.S., and the brand has been doing so since 1985. The manufacturer has a very specific designation for its bikes, calling itself the "only off-road motorcycle [gasoline powered] manufacturer in the USA." Back in 1984, the first-ever ATK dirt bike was the winning ride in the Barstow to Vegas Desert Race.
The brand has been involved with motocross, desert racing, and dirt track racing ever since. ATK also makes ATVs, which are another award-winning branch of the manufacturer. Beyond the bike designs themselves, ATK also patented a specific part to normalize chain torque. In fact, the brand is named for the part — an anti-tension Kettenantreib.
Early on, ATK was based in Southern California, but it later moved to Utah when the brand changed hands in 1993. Its history includes specialty motorcycles for law enforcement, prototypes for other motorcycle manufacturers, and the acquisition of Cannondale's powersports equipment. In 2010, ATK began offering street bikes, too, although some components for those bikes are manufactured by a Korean company.
Rokon
One of the most unique motorcycles manufactured in the U.S. started way back in 1958. Rokon, which manufactures all-terrain motorcycles, started in Sylmar, California. The Trail-Breaker rolled off the assembly line in Sylmar in 1960, but production wound up in Vermont a few years later. Eventually, Rokon moved to New Hampshire, and Rokon bikes are still produced in the U.S. today.
You can find these motorcycles — including the Rokon with hollow wheels — at dealers in a handful of U.S. states. Although the original Trail-Breaker has changed a lot since its debut, it's still a top pick for rugged applications with organizations like the Forest Service, Fish and Game agencies, and the United States Army.
You can get your own Trail-Breaker for around $10,000, though you might want to splurge on add-ons like a sidecar, trailer, or even a log skidder. The Trail-Breaker also isn't the only model offered by Rokon, and every option on the brand's website carries a "Made in America" label.
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson may be one of the first few names that comes to mind when you think of motorcycles made in America. Harley began in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, specifically in a "small shed." The original four founders grew Harley-Davidson into the global company that it is today.
Three Harley-Davidson factory locations are in the U.S., while there are some international locations, too. The headquarters remains in Milwaukee, and its major U.S. manufacturing facilities are in Menomonee Falls and Tomahawk, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania. The Menomonee Falls facility is where the Harley Big Twin engine is assembled, and it offers powertrain operations tours. Plastic and composite parts are primarily manufactured at the Tomahawk facility. The Pennsylvania facility handles vehicle operations and assembles many of Harley-Davidson's motorcycles, including LiveWire models.
Of course, you don't have to visit a factory to get yourself a U.S.-built Harley-Davidson. There are so many Harley dealers in the U.S. that the brand has an entire directory page, with a handful of dealers in every state.
Indian
With the longest history of any motorcycle manufacturer in the United States, Indian has been in business since 1901. The brand also labels itself "America's First Motorcycle Company." A huge part of Indian's marketing centers on the fact that the bikes are made in the U.S. and that it is the longest-running motorcycle brand in America. In 2026, enthusiasts can even buy a Chief Vintage 125th Anniversary Edition bike — and it's hand-painted.
Originally, Indian was headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, before a move in 2026 due to a change in ownership. Indian's current HQ is in Minnesota, while you'll find its assembly facility in Iowa. A few hundred employees assemble Indian motorcycles at that facility, and you can even see them in action.
Visitors can get a glimpse of where Indian motorcycles are made in Spirit Lake, Iowa, both at the assembly plant itself and at a museum-like center next door. Manufacturing facility tours are offered on a limited schedule, however. Visitors can also see vintage Indian motorcycles and other memorabilia at the neighboring Indian Motorcycle Experience Center.