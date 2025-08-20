Are Indian Motorcycles Still Made In America?
Harley-Davidson is the quintessential American motorcycle company, but it's not the first American motorcycle company. That distinction belongs to Indian Motorcycle Company. Founded more than a century ago, Indian Motorcycles has a history that reads like a script off a Hollywood comeback movie. Initially called The Hendee Manufacturing Company (changed to Indian Motorcycle Company in 1923), Indian Motorcycle was founded by George M. Hendee and Oscar Hedstrom in 1901, in Springfield, Massachusetts.
During its prime, the company rose to be one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers in the world, known for its V-twin engines and racing success. Unfortunately, in 1953, independent operations ended. In 2011, it was revived by a popular American company better known for its snowmobiles, Polaris Industries.
Between 1953 and 2011, Indian Motorcycles was acquired by multiple companies. According to J.D Power, it went through a series of ownerships from Brookhouse Engineering (1953-1960), Assosiated Motor Cycles (1960 – 1963), Floyd Clymer (1963 – 1970) Alan Newman Ownership (1970 – 1977), American Moped Assosiation & DMCA (1977 – 1984), Indian Motorcycle Company of America (1999 – 2003). Indian Motorcycle Company has undergone a turbulent past, but it is now backed by a well-funded and distinctly American manufacturer.
Are Indian motorcycles still manufactured in America?
Indian motorcycles are designed and assembled in Spirit Lake, Iowa, which also doubles up as a Polaris manufacturing hub. Indian Motorcycle Company reaffirms this in the Q&A section of their website, stating that they are proud that all Indian Motorcycles are assembled in Spirit Lake, Iowa. The manufacturing facility produces the entire lineup, from the Indian Scout to the Challenger. Still, some of the parts, like electrical components, tires, and brakes, are sourced globally, which, according to modern manufacturing (even for competitors like Harley-Davidson), is standard practice.
It goes without saying that Indian Motorcycles evoke a sense of classic American style with a focus on bold designs and chrome finishes. It is for that reason that many riders are drawn to their bikes. As such, Polaris has invested heavily in keeping that dream alive, from bike aesthetics to engineering excellence. Other than the Indian Motorcycle Company, Polaris Industries also owns several other companies, including Aixam (manufacturers of on-road quadricycles and light-duty commercial vehicles), Kolpin (makes ATV and UTV accessories), and KLIM International (manufactures high-performance riding apparel).
Indian Motorcycle has been given a new lease on life, and to date, the American bike company continues to embody the free spirit of riding the highways, not just in America, but to cruiser enthusiasts all over the world. The company still produces modern versions of fan favorites like the Chief and Scout, which remain popular among motorcycle lovers today.