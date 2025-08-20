Are Indian Motorcycles Still Made In America?

Harley-Davidson is the quintessential American motorcycle company, but it's not the first American motorcycle company. That distinction belongs to Indian Motorcycle Company. Founded more than a century ago, Indian Motorcycles has a history that reads like a script off a Hollywood comeback movie. Initially called The Hendee Manufacturing Company (changed to Indian Motorcycle Company in 1923), Indian Motorcycle was founded by George M. Hendee and Oscar Hedstrom in 1901, in Springfield, Massachusetts.

During its prime, the company rose to be one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers in the world, known for its V-twin engines and racing success. Unfortunately, in 1953, independent operations ended. In 2011, it was revived by a popular American company better known for its snowmobiles, Polaris Industries.

Between 1953 and 2011, Indian Motorcycles was acquired by multiple companies. According to J.D Power, it went through a series of ownerships from Brookhouse Engineering (1953-1960), Assosiated Motor Cycles (1960 – 1963), Floyd Clymer (1963 – 1970) Alan Newman Ownership (1970 – 1977), American Moped Assosiation & DMCA (1977 – 1984), Indian Motorcycle Company of America (1999 – 2003). Indian Motorcycle Company has undergone a turbulent past, but it is now backed by a well-funded and distinctly American manufacturer.