Which Engine Does Arch Motorcycle Use In Its Bikes?

Founded in 2011 by Gard Hollinger, and actor and motorcycle collector Keanu Reeves, ARCH Motorcycle is an American boutique motorcycle manufacturer. Known for creating custom one-off bikes, Arch Motorcycles aims to combine the best elements of a sport bike and a traditional American cruiser. Along with its first model, the KRGT-1, which is the base model launched in 2015, the brand now offers two other models, the 1S sport cruiser introduced in 2022, and the Method 143, released in 2017, all of which are categorized as sport cruiser bikes. All Arch Motorcycles use S&S engines.

Specifically, modified S&S V-twin units. One of them has a capacity of 124 cubic inches, or 2,032 cc, is fuel injected, and puts out 93.5 horsepower and 121 lb-ft of torque. Based on the S&S 124, Arch further modifies the engine to meet its own performance and design requirements.

One example of this is its unique downdraft intake system, as well as the distinctive headers that are integrated with Yoshimura exhausts. Both the KRGT-1 and 1S use the 124ci S&S V-twin engine, while the Method 143 uses the more powerful 143ci S&S V-twin engine.

Because of its distinctive and throaty growl sound, classic styling, and performance capabilities, V-twin engines are popular among riders and motorcycle enthusiasts. V-twins are distinguished by their long stroke and massive pistons, which, at lower RPMs, provide a strong pull. This gives a strong powerband with ample acceleration and momentum without requiring frequent downshifts, which makes V-twin engines ideal for sport cruisers like Arch Motorcycles.