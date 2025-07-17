Which Engine Does Arch Motorcycle Use In Its Bikes?
Founded in 2011 by Gard Hollinger, and actor and motorcycle collector Keanu Reeves, ARCH Motorcycle is an American boutique motorcycle manufacturer. Known for creating custom one-off bikes, Arch Motorcycles aims to combine the best elements of a sport bike and a traditional American cruiser. Along with its first model, the KRGT-1, which is the base model launched in 2015, the brand now offers two other models, the 1S sport cruiser introduced in 2022, and the Method 143, released in 2017, all of which are categorized as sport cruiser bikes. All Arch Motorcycles use S&S engines.
Specifically, modified S&S V-twin units. One of them has a capacity of 124 cubic inches, or 2,032 cc, is fuel injected, and puts out 93.5 horsepower and 121 lb-ft of torque. Based on the S&S 124, Arch further modifies the engine to meet its own performance and design requirements.
One example of this is its unique downdraft intake system, as well as the distinctive headers that are integrated with Yoshimura exhausts. Both the KRGT-1 and 1S use the 124ci S&S V-twin engine, while the Method 143 uses the more powerful 143ci S&S V-twin engine.
Because of its distinctive and throaty growl sound, classic styling, and performance capabilities, V-twin engines are popular among riders and motorcycle enthusiasts. V-twins are distinguished by their long stroke and massive pistons, which, at lower RPMs, provide a strong pull. This gives a strong powerband with ample acceleration and momentum without requiring frequent downshifts, which makes V-twin engines ideal for sport cruisers like Arch Motorcycles.
Bespoke performance engine
S&S Cycles is an established company within the American motorcycle industry, having started its operations in 1958. Recognized for its high-performance motorcycle engines and parts, S&S Cycles, based in Viola, Wisconsin, also manufactures direct bolt-on engines used as replacements or upgrades for Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
The S&S 124ci engine slung underneath the KRGT-1 is capable of propelling the bike to a modest 110mph, which is 27mph slower than the comparable Sportster S from Harley-Davidson. Interestingly, despite its bigger engine, which puts out 170 horsepower, the Arch Method 143 isn't any faster than its stablemate, as its top speed is also 110 mph. Though not as fast as its competitors, Arch Motorcycle's end goal is to deliver a sport cruiser with a balance of power and handling.
Arch Motorcycles is among the few motorcycle brands that are made in America, but unlike the others, Arch bikes are quite expensive. With the KRGT-1 having an MSRP of $85,000, it is $65,000 to $70,000 more when compared to similar bikes from Harley-Davidson or Indian.
Thе high price point is a result of the production method, limited production runs, and use of premium parts and components, including the S&S engine. Because of its relatively recent establishment and small size, Arch Motorcycles is not among the major motorcycle brands worldwide, but its appeal to buyers willing to spend a lot for its exclusivity and bespoke design indicate that the brand is here to stay.