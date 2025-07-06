6 Motorcycle Brands That Are Manufactured In America

The now iconic bar and shield logo brand, Harley-Davidson, was founded in 1903 by two friends: William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson. Both already shared an interest in mechanics and design, but it was seeing a prop in Anna Held's 1901 vaudeville show that sparked the idea of building motorcycles. The prop in question was a three-wheeler propelled across the stage by a single-cylinder engine.

Inspired, the pair began experimenting by attaching single-cylinder engines to bicycles. In 1903, they created the brand's first motorcycle and sold it to a local resident and friend, Henry Meyer. Over a century later, Harley-Davidson operates multiple manufacturing facilities across the U.S. Engine and transmissions are made in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, while the York, Pennsylvania, plant handles final assembly for popular models like the Sportster, Softail, Touring, and Pan America.

The Harley-Davidson modern lineup balances the brand's rich heritage with new and exciting models. For example, the Sportster model, in production since 1957, still serves as an entry-level V-Twin. While more premium models like the Softtail and the Street Glide blend traditional Harley-Davidson's Style design with updated features like infotainment and rider safety enhancements.