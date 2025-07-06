6 Motorcycle Brands That Are Manufactured In America
The U.S. boasts a rich history of crafting bikes that are not only modes of transportation but also cultural icons. From practical wartime vehicles to powerful cruisers and now all-electric models, American manufacturers have participated in almost every phase of motorcycle development.
Being founded in America is one thing, but retaining motorcycle production is another. With increasingly global supply chains and common overseas assembly, it can be hard to pin a motorcycle's true origin, and for many riders, this matters. Your reason can be heritage, a concern for rigorous quality, or simply patriotism. Some brands have classic styling and nostalgic branding, while others look forward with electric powertrains and futuristic designs. Regardless, they all share a common lineage. Here are five motorcycle brands that are manufactured in America.
Harley-Davidson
The now iconic bar and shield logo brand, Harley-Davidson, was founded in 1903 by two friends: William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson. Both already shared an interest in mechanics and design, but it was seeing a prop in Anna Held's 1901 vaudeville show that sparked the idea of building motorcycles. The prop in question was a three-wheeler propelled across the stage by a single-cylinder engine.
Inspired, the pair began experimenting by attaching single-cylinder engines to bicycles. In 1903, they created the brand's first motorcycle and sold it to a local resident and friend, Henry Meyer. Over a century later, Harley-Davidson operates multiple manufacturing facilities across the U.S. Engine and transmissions are made in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, while the York, Pennsylvania, plant handles final assembly for popular models like the Sportster, Softail, Touring, and Pan America.
The Harley-Davidson modern lineup balances the brand's rich heritage with new and exciting models. For example, the Sportster model, in production since 1957, still serves as an entry-level V-Twin. While more premium models like the Softtail and the Street Glide blend traditional Harley-Davidson's Style design with updated features like infotainment and rider safety enhancements.
Indian
Indian Motorcycles was founded in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1901, beating Harley-Davidson to the market by two years. The brand earned its place as America's first motorcycle manufacturer with the diamond-framed Indian Single. Success came easily at first, and Indian Motorcycles was a big name in competitive racing. During the World Wars, the company supplied motorcycles for the U.S. military.
But after the war, things slowed, and by 1950, the company had shut down motorcycle production. The company was passed around between owners from the end of the war until 2011, when it was acquired by Polaris Industries and returned to stable production.
Indian motorcycles are now built in Spirit Lake, Iowa, while engines are made in Osceola, Wisconsin. Even though some parts (like brakes or electronics) are sourced internationally, Polaris maintains core production in the United States for its major powertrains, such as the Thunderstroke 116, PowerPlus 108, and Scout platforms. With Models like the Scout Bobber, Chief Dark Horse, Indian Motorcycles can compete with Harley-Davidson in the cruiser and touring segments.
Zero Motorcycles
Founded in 2006 by former NASA engineer Neal Saiki, Zero Motorcycles brought a tech-startup mindset to the automotive industry. The company started in Saiki's garage in Santa Cruz, California, and quickly set the pace in the industry with its line of electric motorcycles. Despite not being around as long as many of its competitors, Zero grew quickly and moved to a bigger plant in Scotts Valley within four years of its launch. The brand's goal is to redesign the riding experience with a line of electric-powered motorcycles that deliver both power and performance. The earlier models, Zero X and Zero S, were built in the Santa Cruz garage. Later on, manufacturing was moved to its new plant outside of Scotts Valley, where production still takes place.
The Zero motorcycle lineup features both traditional-style commuter bikes and high-powered models for adrenaline-seeking riders. Zero S, SR/F, and DSR/X are all built with in-house technology, Z-Force battery packs, and the Cypher operating system. These US-built features show how committed the brand is to originality in manufacturing.
In expanding its efforts, Zero entered a manufacturing deal with Integrated Micro-Electronics (IMI) for modular and full assembly of its models for Asian and European markets. The manufacturing process is now split between IMI's facility in Laguna, Philippines, and the Scotts Valley plant, with final assembly and battery systems continuing in the latter.
Curtiss Motorcycles
Curtiss Motorcycles is named after aviation pioneer and motorcycle racer Glenn H. Curtiss, who built some of the fastest bikes in the early 1900s. The modern company, formerly known as Confederate Motors, rebranded to Curtiss in 2018 as part of the company's transition to electric-only bike production.
Currently, the brand focuses on creating low-volume, premium EV bikes designed and assembled in the United States. "The 1," Curtiss's flagship model, is an electric motorcycle made of billet aluminum and carbon fiber, and hand assembled in Birmingham, Alabama. The model features a centered mass chassis, an axial flux motor, and a modular battery known as PowerPak.
As a boutique manufacturer, Curtiss motorcycles operates on a much smaller scale compared to the other brands on the list. Its output is intentionally limited, with each unit hand-built to order. While the price point puts it firmly in the luxury tier, its U.S.-based production makes Curtiss one of the few boutique motorcycle builders still manufacturing most components on American soil.
Janus
Janus Motorcycles got its start in Goshen, Indiana, with small engine motorcycles that resembled the classic bikes of the 1920s and '30s. Founded in 2011 by Devin Biek and Richard Worsham, the company began in a modest rented workshop in Elkhart County.
Janus' models are built with local craftsmanship in mind. When they first set out, Biek and Worsham had the goal of creating bikes that were as visually appealing as the older bikes built with 20th-century technology. They sourced most of the bodywork from artisans living in the same town. The first model to come of this was the Halcyon 50, with a hard tail design, low fuel tank, wide handlebars, and a six-speed transmission.
Today, models consist of in-house components (frames, wiring harness, tanks, and seats) and components from international and domestic suppliers. The engines are purchased from China, while parts like the air filter, carburetor, and light system are sourced internationally.
Janus' motorcycle line still follows the retrospective theme. Models like the Gryffin 250s and Halcyon 450 offer more power and suspension, but still have the traditional framing with hand-formed tanks and spring seats. Each motorcycle is a bespoke piece of the American brand, assembled with attention to detail and purposeful simplicity.