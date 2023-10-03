Why Janus Motorcycles Buys Its Engine From China

Janus Motorcycles has been hand-building retro-styled motorcycles in its Goshen, Indiana workshop since 2011, and the company prides itself on the fact that most of the components of its bikes are made within a 20-mile radius of that workshop. Each morning, one of Janus' two dozen or so employees takes the company's black Ford Econoline van on what is known as a "milk run" around to various Elkhart county vendors to gather parts for that day's assembly efforts.

One critical piece that is not collected on the milk run is the 229cc engines used in the Halcyon 250 and Griffin 250 and the 445cc powerplant found in the Halcyon 450. Those motors are imported from China and are one of just a handful of parts made abroad (the gauges, carburetors, brake system, air filters, lights, and suspension are also imported).

Janus CEO and founder Richard Worsham appeared on the Made in the USA podcast explaining to hosts Brent Donaldson and Pete Zelinski why the company sourced its engines from China when it made a point to gather so many of its other parts locally.