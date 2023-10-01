How Janus Motorcycles Got Its Start In Goshen, Indiana

Janus Motorcycles was founded by Richard Worshom and Devin Biek. Worsham had always dreamed of building and designing motorcycles. He moved to Indiana from Virginia to study at Notre Dame. This was where he met his friend Biek, who was already running a successful moped shop that catered to the university's students. The two got to know each other, bonding over their mutual love of two-wheeled vehicles and then devised their plan to start their own motorcycle company. The idea was simple: build small-engine motorcycles with modern amenities that look like they were made in the 1920s and '30s.

According to a feature from Road Dirt, Worshom had been studying history and literature at the time, and this led to the name Janus, which stems from the Roman god of beginnings, transitions, doorways, time, and duality. Janus was known for having two faces, one looking forward and one looking back. It's not hard to see why Worshom and Biek thought that a god with two eyes on the past and two eyes on the future would be an appropriate name for their retro-inspired company. This Greco-Roman naming scheme has carried over to the model names of Janus' motorbikes as well. All three models have been named after mythological flying creatures: Phoenix, Gryffin, and Halcyon.