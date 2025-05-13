Who Owns Zero Motorcycles & Where Are They Made?

The market for electric motorcycles has proven to be a bit volatile as of late and will likely continue to be so in light of recent economic positions taken by the United States government. It's expected to affect the cost of hundreds of products, including tires made by a few major brands. However, amid the ongoing uncertainties, one brand has managed to keep itself at the forefront of the electric motorcycle game: Zero. The company's name is likely inspired by the emissions output of its high-performance bikes, such as those announced to enter the market in 2025.

Advertisement

But if you're unfamiliar with the Zero name, you might be surprised to learn that the innovative electric motorcycle manufacturer has been around for nearly two decades, having come into existence in 2006. It did so under the guidance of former NASA engineer Neal Saiki, who endeavored to leverage his vast technical knowhow to build a highly-evolved line of electric motorcycles boasting the power and performance riders have long sought out in gas-powered builds.

The company and its offerings are, understandably, still evolving. Though Saiki founded the outfit in '06, he's no longer running the Zero show, having made his exit in 2011. These days, Sam Paschel is calling the shots at the privately owned entity. However, Zero has received considerable funding from the likes of Polaris, Exor, Hero MotoCorp, and Invus over the years.

Advertisement