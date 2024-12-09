Every Zero Motorcycles Model Announced For 2025, Ranked By Price
The move towards electrification of vehicles has filled a sizable portion of the news cycle as of late, and even the major motorcycle manufacturers have been releasing new battery-powered models, including Harley-Davidson's Livewire sub-brand. Despite the appearance of a few recent electric additions to lineups of the legacy manufacturers, electric motorcycles have yet to gain a strong foothold in the market, at least in the United States. However, that will eventually change.
A California manufacturer located just south of the tech hub of San Jose called Zero is poised to take the lead when the demand for electric motorcycles matures. Founded by a former NASA engineer in 2006, Zero was seen by founder Neal Saiki as a part of a logical technological progression of transportation, choosing motorcycles over cars as a path with fewer obstacles and smaller investment risk.
Nearly 20 years later, Zero Motorcycles is going strong, releasing an increasing roster of models to dealers while improving the bikes and working toward lowering the cost of new technologies. Because Zero motorcycles have always been American-made and of extraordinarily high quality, they don't come cheap. To expand its customer base, Zero is adding models developed with Zongshen of China to sell alongside its existing lineup. This puts the total model count up to 10, so here are all the bikes Zero will offer for 2025 listed in ascending order by retail price.
2025 Zero XB $4,195
Zero motorcycles have long been dedicated to the electrification of motorcycles, but the results of its efforts have yielded more costly products. Its "All Access" initiative aims to get electric motorcycles into the hands of more riders, and the first two of six planned models under $10,000 are coming for 2025, including the new XB.
The Zero XB is the brand's new entry-level ultralight dirt bike, designated for off-road use only in the United States, made in partnership with Zongshen and is presented with impressive specifications. Weighing just 139 pounds, the XB is driven by a permanent magnet synchronous motor fed by a removable 2.4kWh lithium battery at 74 volts with a chain final drive. Power output is light at just 10 horsepower, and although its torque registers 275 lb-ft, actual power is reduced via gear reduction. This bike should have comparable output to 125cc gasoline dirt bikes. It should reach a top speed of 50 mph and run for up to 47 miles on a single charge, but only if you keep it at around 31 mph.
With a small color display and multiple riding modes, the XB offers modern conveniences while remaining a basic entry-level bike at its heart. Its minimal frame and lack of superfluous body panels keep it light while retaining components only where needed. Pre-orders are open for reservations at the time of writing and Zero expects deliveries to happen summer of 2025.
2025 Zero XE $6,495
The larger and more capable of Zero's first two affordable models is the Zero XE. This bike is the first more or less standard trail bike offered by Zero, with a familiar appearance and styling similar to comparable gas-powered alternatives. However, this one is purely electric and comes with a removable battery pack for easy charging and the option to bring a spare for longer riding on your favorite track.
The 4.3kWh lithium battery pushes 74 volts through a permanent magnet motor to yield 20.1 horsepower and a top speed of 53 mph. XB range is the longer of the two new bikes at 65 miles, although recharging is said to take more than five hours. Multiple batteries will be a must for more than occasional riding.
The slightly heavier 223-pound XB is still a light touch on the scales and should be an agile and nimble ride on or off the trail. Both the XE and XB model will be sold in the United States for off-road use only, although Europeans will have the luxury of on-street use with applicable licensing. Perhaps Zero can make them DOT compliant in the future. Zero is accepting orders on its website, and the $6,495 bikes are expected to be available in the summer of 2025.
2025 Zero FX $12,495
For nearly a decade, Zero has offered its FX model for those who have trouble deciding whether dirt or pavement is the best place to ride. With the FX, either does just fine.
With few stylistic changes over the years, the Zero FX may be an example of one of those times when it's best not to mess with something that works as it is. The top speed with this bike is 85 mph, with a range of up to 102 miles. This should accommodate the bulk of potential riders for the bulk of their riding needs, and for those times the range comes up short, charging time is 1.3 hours. That may be at the limit of what is tolerable, but most people can probably find ways to kill an hour on occasion.
The thing to know about this bike is that it is versatile. It might not shine at any single function, but it will be capable of many. Furthermore, with 46 horsepower and 78 ft-lb of torque, it has the power to get you going about anywhere or to escape just as trouble shows up. The build quality of this bike is excellent and it has an equally good riding feel. However, at $12,495, you are paying for a premium experience.
2025 Zero FXE $12,495
A recent addition to the Zero family is its FXE lightweight naked street bike. Positioned as an easy-to-handle commuter bike, the FXE delivers ample power for various riding situations, although range may be lacking for some.
Clean lines and an unfettered design work gracefully for the FXE, while the circular headlight offers retro charm. With this bike, you will get 46 horsepower and 78 ft-lb of torque, which should be ample for zipping through traffic or jumping on the highway to head downtown. The 100-mile range should work for most riders in typical city riding, and although it is fully capable of highway speeds, its 60-mile range at 55 mph is limiting but not nearly as much as its 40-mile range at 75 mph.
Zero focused on elevating the UX design of this model, paying particular attention to ergonomics and usability. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to monitor their ride with the Zero app and attempt to make the FXE, but it is one of many tech devices one might have these days. Like many modern tech devices, the Zero is a bit pricey at $12,495, but good design is worth a premium.
2025 Zero S $14,995
There is a certain thrill to twisting the throttle on a motorcycle and feeling it pull away while making nearly no noise. The thrill is amplified when you have an abundance of torque on demand. Those who ride the Zero S get these thrills anytime they ride.
The Zero S is what is called today a conventional middleweight naked bike, comparable to the Yamaha MT-07. However, that may be where the comparison ends. While the Yamaha offers a healthy 67 horsepower and 46 ft-lb of torque, the Zero S delivers 68 horsepower but the torque rating hits 97 ft-lb, significantly more. And with that much torque instantly available thanks to the electric motor, you will feel it.
Aside from the ample power delivery, the Zero S also offers a comfortable and well-balanced ride in a package put together with a high level of fit and finish. An advantage it offers over comparable gasoline bikes is a large storage box with USB plugs where a fuel tank usually is. Range is 154 miles and it tops out at 104 mph. At $14,995, its price sits well above many comparable models, but with that outlay also comes exclusivity and the ability to only see those comparable models in your mirrors.
2025 Zero DS $15,995
One look at the Zero DS will tell you why it is so named. While the letters could stand for dual sport, the DS could possibly be called an adventure bike or possibly a supermoto. Regardless, what it can do is much more important than what it is called or how it looks.
At the cutting edge of technology, the Zero DS blends raw power and capability with advanced technology and connectivity. The rear swingarm-integrated proprietary motor provides 68 horsepower with 97 ft-lb of torque and is capable of pushing it to an 104 mph top speed. Recharge time is 1.3 hours, but its 144 miles of range should rarely make charging inconvenient. Furthermore, the DS operates on Zero's Cypher III+ operating system, utilizing cellular networks for over-the-air updates while providing real-time information to the rider through its app. And with a wide variety of riding modes, the DS should be ready to tackle any terrain in any condition.
Available colors are limited to Orange and a gray that Zero calls Quicksand. Compared to some of the best dual sport bikes on the market, the DS appears more street-oriented. It is also far more powerful than the others and in another league regarding its $15,995 price tag, which doubles the price of a Suzuki DR650S, for example.
2025 Zero DSR $19,995
The adventure bike arose in the '80s and '90s, gaining in popularity ever since. While it was once a niche model produced by a handful of manufacturers, today it is a must for any successful full-line manufacturer to have one. As a manufacturer with grand global visions, Zero is sure not to miss out on anything with its Zero DSR adventure touring electric motorcycle.
This bike shares a frame and its appearance with the Zero DS but comes with many features that make it better equipped for rugged terrain while traversing more remote wilderness. Its Z-Force 75-10X direct drive motor is key to these capabilities, and its 80 horsepower and incredible 140 ft-lb of torque puts it as a leader in its class. Furthermore, upgrades are available pushing these figures up to 100 horsepower and 169 ft-lb, giving the rider enormous power on tap.
Adventure riders may be wary of heading too far out on an electric bike fearing a drained battery and no way to charge it. This is a legitimate concern, and Zero offers a Power Tank accessory, providing additional juice from a battery in the storage compartment. Having a great looking bike out in the sticks along with one of the highest power outputs in the adventure bike segment does come with a price tag of $19,995.
2025 Zero SR/F $20,495
As long as motorcycles exist, there will be riders who want all the speed. However, there are still riders who want all the speed but still ride in a somewhat comfortable position, even at the cost of some of all of the speed. These riders opt for the naked sport bikes. They offer most of what the Hayabusa and Ninjas do but without the full fairing and with handlebars moved up a bit for everyday riding. The electric version of this is the Zero SR/F.
For anyone who wants a stylish bike with plenty of power that is good for going on all-day cruises, hits might be a good choice. The Z-Force 75-10 motor puts out 110 horsepower and 140 ft-lb of torque and can sprint to 60 mph in less than two seconds while topping out at 124 mph. It has got power in spades. It also has excellent range. The 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery holds enough juice for 187 miles of riding, only dropping to 93 miles while cruising at 70. This makes for legitimate competition to existing ICE bikes.
All this talk about power and speed should not cloud the fact that the SR/F is a comfortable bike you can cruise city streets on all day and then take to the highway for a nice speedrun. It is a manageable 500 pounds and its design is sharp, with no bad views. To have what sounds like the perfect bike on paper will set you back $20,495, but can you really set a price on perfection?
2025 Zero SR/S $20,995
Zero does not currently offer what you might call a superbike, a motorcycle made to go as fast as current engineering allows. Instead, it offers something more practical and usable for everyday driving while showing off a bit of the panache and style of a superbike with its Zero SR/S.
With performance specifications matching the unfaired SR/F, acceleration and top speed of the SR/S competes with many of the fastest production bikes on the market. Anything that can accelerate to 60 mph in less than two seconds is properly fast. That the SR/S can do that while allowing you to ride all the way to the office downtown without the spinal stress from being hunched over a gas tank is impressive. You will look great on this bike regardless.
Like other Zero models, the SR/S features good fit and finish with state-of-the-art technology, but the battery weight will be noticeable for anyone accustomed to an ICE middleweight sport bike. It is also lower in the frame, seriously affecting how you must handle the weight and get it to lean into the corners. What will make the biggest difference is whether riders want to shell out $20,995 for this capable electric or opt for gasoline power for a significant savings. Nonetheless, the Zero SR/S excels in connecting with the rider and letting them just get on and go.
2025 Zero DSR/X $22,995
Sitting atop the heap at Zero is not some big fancy bagger or gaudy touring bike nor is it an ultra-fast superbike with near zero practical application, but a premium adventure touring bike built up with the most power and range possible.
For the ultimate in riding either to meet up for lunch or catch a mountain top view in near silence, the Zero DSR/X battery-powered adventure bike is a great choice. With 100 horsepower and 169 ft-lb of torque, power will never be the reason you cannot get past an obstacle, except when lack of power is the problem. However, this is a lack of stored power rather than power on-demand. Since adventure bikes are meant to take into remote areas of wilderness, riders will always need to be cognizant of how far it is to the next level 2 charger — level 3 capability is not included.
Given that this bike looks great and is full of capable tech makes it something that should be truly enjoyable to ride. However, being so limited in true wilderness areas due to range and charging is a huge drawback. Furthermore, that its $22,995 price exceeds the highest level of Honda Africa Twin by more than $5,000 is hard to swallow.