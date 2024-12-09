Every Zero Motorcycles Model Announced For 2025, Ranked By Price

The move towards electrification of vehicles has filled a sizable portion of the news cycle as of late, and even the major motorcycle manufacturers have been releasing new battery-powered models, including Harley-Davidson's Livewire sub-brand. Despite the appearance of a few recent electric additions to lineups of the legacy manufacturers, electric motorcycles have yet to gain a strong foothold in the market, at least in the United States. However, that will eventually change.

A California manufacturer located just south of the tech hub of San Jose called Zero is poised to take the lead when the demand for electric motorcycles matures. Founded by a former NASA engineer in 2006, Zero was seen by founder Neal Saiki as a part of a logical technological progression of transportation, choosing motorcycles over cars as a path with fewer obstacles and smaller investment risk.

Nearly 20 years later, Zero Motorcycles is going strong, releasing an increasing roster of models to dealers while improving the bikes and working toward lowering the cost of new technologies. Because Zero motorcycles have always been American-made and of extraordinarily high quality, they don't come cheap. To expand its customer base, Zero is adding models developed with Zongshen of China to sell alongside its existing lineup. This puts the total model count up to 10, so here are all the bikes Zero will offer for 2025 listed in ascending order by retail price.

