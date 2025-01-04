Every Motorcycle Keanu Reeves Owns In His Stunning Collection
When he's not saving the world as "The One" or on the run from the High Table, Keanu Reeves actually has a reputation as one of the nicest guys on the planet. He's also really into motorcycles, which, to be fair, fits into his badass persona from most of his movies. He even co-owns a motorcycling company, ARCH Motorcycle. ARCH bikes feature as purchasable vehicles in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, where Keanu starred as Johnny Silverhand.
Reeves says the first time he rode a motorcycle was in 1987 in his early 20s. It was an Enduro that belonged to one of his co-stars, who taught him how to ride while shooting a movie in Berlin, Germany. After that experience, Keanu got his first motorcycle as soon as he returned to Los Angeles and never stopped riding.
So, it's no surprise to hear that the movie star has gathered a WICK-ed collection of bikes. He has even ridden bikes in movies like Chain Reaction, My Own Private Idaho, and the John Wick series. With that said, here's a look at every motorcycle Keanu Reeves owns in his collection.
1974 BMW R75/6
When you hear "BMW," you may think high-end, high-tech, and super speed, but before all that, the company had a line of chill cruiser bikes. The R75/6 was one of those bikes. Built for comfort, it's a motorcycle for riders who just want to take it easy. It fits the picture of a late afternoon cruise into the sunset or a daily driver for rides to and from work.
The R75/6 has a 745cc air-cooled four-stroke twin-cylinder boxer engine with a 50-horsepower (hp) output and a max speed of 109 miles per hour (mph) at a weight of 463 lbs (210 kg). If you're thinking a 745cc engine can't handle all that weight and still be fast, you're right. This motorcycle wasn't made for speed and acceleration but for longer rides at a steady power output.
Keanu has a reputation for fast-paced action in movies. However, the R75/6 being in his garage means he does like a little chill ride from time to time. The bike is another example of the star's wide taste in motorcycles.
1973 Norton Commando 850 Mk2A
Sometime in 1987, Keanu got the 1973 Norton Commando 850 Mk2A. It was the second bike in his collection. Apparently, he had been fascinated as a child by Nortons because of their unique designs like the upswept exhaust pipe and rubber-mounted featherbed frame. This frame helps the motorcycle seat withstand vibrations from the power plant.
This old-school cruiser has an 828cc, air-cooled overhead valve parallel-twin engine. It's similar to the R75/6 with a 60-hp output and a 115-mph top speed. Keanu still has strong emotional ties with the 850 Mk2A, and it even has a special spot at the ARCH Motorcycles HQ.
He even took this particular bike for a 1,300-mile ride from Toronto to Florida to convince River Phoenix, co-star of "My Own Private Idaho," to join the film. So, when he shows that gritty determination in his movies, he might not be acting. The man has some serious dedication.
1976 Kawasaki KZ900
The Kawasaki KZ900 lines up with the other bikes already mentioned as a laid-back, classic cruiser. If you're a rider who's looking for anything crazy, then this is the exact opposite. This motorcycle is more in the nice, comfortable class for a cruise around town.
The KZ900 is a newer variant of the 1973 Z1. Its sleek design of quad pipes holding a 903cc engine is a sight to behold. At 72 hp, the KZ900 is powerful enough without doing too much. Its distinctive look takes you through a time capsule to 1976 when the bike made its debut.
This motorcycle can go from a quiet cruise to quick acceleration in a minute. It may not work for the crazy, high-speed chases in a John Wick movie, but you can definitely imagine Keanu Reeves riding this bike to set like he often does when he's shooting. It's a comfortable and efficient classic.
2004 Ducati 998 Matrix Reloaded Edition
If you think this motorcycle was featured in The Matrix sequel because of its name, then you're absolutely right. It was this very bike that Trinity launched off the top of a truck and into oncoming highway traffic during an intense chase scene. Reports say that Ducati only made 150 of these exclusive motorcycles.
Apart from being a really cool keepsake, this epic bike is an amazing machine. From the Marchesini alloy wheels to the gold Brembo brake calipers to the Ohlins rear suspension for fluid handling, this bad boy rides as good as it looks. Pair all that with its 998cc twin engine and 121 brake horsepower, and you've got a Ducati that's truly exceptional.
The bike is more than a souvenir from one of Keanu's biggest movie projects. He might secretly feel like "The One" when he does ride it. This beast of a motorcycle is a real departure from the chill cruisers in Keanu's garage.
El Diablo West Coast Chopper
While Keanu Reeves is one of the most charitable celebrities on the planet, the six-digit priced El Diablo West Coast Chopper shows that he does splurge on himself at times. Acquiring this bike was more of a fantasy fulfilled for the action star. It was inspired by the Toronto motorcycle "pirate" gangs that fascinated him as a kid.
The S&S engines that power the bike guarantee outstanding and high-quality performance. This 140-hp super cool motorcycle comes with chrome wheels engraved with bullets. Similar to the Matrix Ducati, El Diablo has Brembo brake calipers (in chrome too, of course). True to its name, it's no surprise that the motorcycle is a flaming hot pair of wheels.
El Diablo is, without a doubt, one of the coolest bikes in Keanu's collection. Apart from Keanu's garage, it can also fit right in a Ghost Rider movie. Who knows? Keanu just might make a great Johnny Cage!
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R really showcases Reeves' range as a motorcycle superfan. This torque-heavy, crazy-fast machine is very different from the chill cruisers he owns, and you can see him spinning this bad boy around on the racetrack. The Ninja ZX-10R gives riders a balance of fluid handling and high performance.
The motorcycle has a 998cc liquid-cooled, four-cylinder, 16-valve engine with dual fuel injection, producing 200 horsepower. In simpler terms, it is one powerful machine. It's no surprise that it has a top speed of 186 mph. The Ninja ZX-10R belongs more on the racetrack or the set of Top Gear than on the streets.
The bike is one of the most successful builds from Kawasaki. With Reeves' wide palette for motorcycles, there's no way he doesn't have a bike suited for just the track, and the ZX-10R proves that. The actor doesn't have to worry about potholes, traffic, or speed limits. He can just push the envelope as hard as he wants.
2019 ARCH KRGT-1
There's a nice story behind the ARCH KRGT-1. The base of this custom motorcycle is the engine of Keanu's Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide worked on by Gard Hollinger. Reeves and Hollinger would later go on to form ARCH Motorcycles with the star's personal ride as the prototype for the KRGT-1 and other ARCH bikes.
This KRGT-1 has over 200 parts made in-house. The engine is a specially designed 2032cc S&S Cycle 45-degree V-twin, typically producing around 120 horsepower. The bike has a clean finish and no wires or tubes are sticking out anywhere. And according to Reeves, you also get custom-made seats if you're going with this option.
Reeves is actually ARCH Motorcycles' primary road tester with over 50,000 test miles. Some staff have even said that the movie star has an uncanny ability to "feel out" a bike. This ability was one reason that persuaded Hollinger to join the ARCH train.
2019 ARCH 1S
While the ARCH 1S is also a performance cruiser like the KRGT-1, Keanu says it's more of a sports model. It took some design elements from Method 143, which got to feature in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Overall, it's for riders who want to be more engaged on the road or racetrack.
ARCH Motorcycles didn't exactly put a figure to how much horsepower you can squeeze out of the 1S but looking at the engine, it's definitely more than enough. The bike has a massive 2,032cc S&S v-twin engine. There are rear-mounted pedals for controls, so the motorcycle encourages a more forward-leaning riding position.
Reeves is a cofounder of ARCH Motorcycles, and he personally tests the bikes. So it makes sense that he has a 1S in his garage. The company doesn't do mass production. So, every ARCH 1S is custom-made to the buyer's exact specifications and requirements.
Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide
This bike was basically where it all began for ARCH Motorcycles. However, before Keanu customized it, the 2005 Dyna Wide Glide was a low-profile, chill cruiser slightly inspired by chopper designs. Bikes from Harley-Davidson are some of the most customizable on the market because parts are never in short supply. So, it's not surprising that this motorcycle was the one Reeves chose to personalize.
The 1450cc Twin Cam 88 engine is rubber-mounted to the bike's frame. It has chrome exhausts and dual mufflers, giving it the usual growl associated with Harleys. The Wide Glide name comes from the motorcycle's wide and beefy triple clamps on a long raked-out fork.
Keanu is a big fan of Harleys. It's a popular fun fact that the movie star gave all 12 stunt crew members of The Matrix Reloaded a Harley-Davidson! So, it's no surprise he had one in his collection. Reeves has referred to the Wide Glide as an "amazing motorcycle."
1984 Harley-Davidson Shovelhead
The 1984 Shovelhead was a standout in the '80s. This classic bike perfectly represents the popular hippie culture of much simpler times. The Shovelhead was about taking a ride across the country with your pals, doing barbecues, and making memories. The carefree spirit embodied by this bike is a feeling Keanu clearly identifies with even now.
The iconic "Shovelhead" engine has a unique look, with rocker covers resembling a shovel. However, this design requires regular maintenance and can be more complex to work on compared to later Harley engines. Despite these reliability concerns, many riders still appreciate the raw power and distinctive sound of the Shovelhead engine.
The classic Harley aesthetic is priceless for any motorcycle enthusiast. A legendary ride for a legendary actor, this bike is probably more of a collector's item for Keanu Reeves. Still, he may take it for a spin once in a while.