Every Motorcycle Keanu Reeves Owns In His Stunning Collection

When he's not saving the world as "The One" or on the run from the High Table, Keanu Reeves actually has a reputation as one of the nicest guys on the planet. He's also really into motorcycles, which, to be fair, fits into his badass persona from most of his movies. He even co-owns a motorcycling company, ARCH Motorcycle. ARCH bikes feature as purchasable vehicles in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, where Keanu starred as Johnny Silverhand.

Reeves says the first time he rode a motorcycle was in 1987 in his early 20s. It was an Enduro that belonged to one of his co-stars, who taught him how to ride while shooting a movie in Berlin, Germany. After that experience, Keanu got his first motorcycle as soon as he returned to Los Angeles and never stopped riding.

So, it's no surprise to hear that the movie star has gathered a WICK-ed collection of bikes. He has even ridden bikes in movies like Chain Reaction, My Own Private Idaho, and the John Wick series. With that said, here's a look at every motorcycle Keanu Reeves owns in his collection.