This Cool Motorcycle Has Hollow Wheels That'll Let You Float It Across Water

"Necessity is the mother of invention" is an old chestnut that can trace its roots to Plato. It basically means that when we need something, we'll find a way to conjure up the very thing to address that need. And that's exactly what happened with the Trail-Breaker, an insane off-road utility motorcycle that can go anywhere, including floating across water. That, frankly, leaves most acclaimed "adventure" motorcycles in the dust.

In this case, the person in need was one Charlie Fehn of California. Fehn developed a utility vehicle for outdoorsy types, including hunters and farmers needing a smaller vehicle to get from one place to another quickly and easily. Fehn's first designs date to 1958, and the bike was initially called the Trailmaker. In 1960, Nethercutt Industries came calling and purchased his patent, renaming the beast to the Trail-Breaker. In 1963, Orla Larsen, Nethercutt's most successful dealer at the time, took over and moved production from Sylmar, California, to Wilmington, Vermont. In 1964, Larsen started Rokon, Inc.; he sold it in 1966, and it was relocated to New Hampshire, where it remains.

The Trail-Breaker has evolved over the decades, updating and upgrading as technology allowed. But it's always been built with a tubular steel frame, centrally mounted engine, and a patented two-wheel AWD drivetrain. Each wheel — shod with tractor tires measuring 8" x 12" x 25" — is a hollow drum, which allows the bike to float on bodies of water. If you don't need to get across water, don't worry — you can fill those wheels with up to 2.5 gallons of fuel or water instead.