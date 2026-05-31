This Cool Motorcycle Has Hollow Wheels That'll Let You Float It Across Water
"Necessity is the mother of invention" is an old chestnut that can trace its roots to Plato. It basically means that when we need something, we'll find a way to conjure up the very thing to address that need. And that's exactly what happened with the Trail-Breaker, an insane off-road utility motorcycle that can go anywhere, including floating across water. That, frankly, leaves most acclaimed "adventure" motorcycles in the dust.
In this case, the person in need was one Charlie Fehn of California. Fehn developed a utility vehicle for outdoorsy types, including hunters and farmers needing a smaller vehicle to get from one place to another quickly and easily. Fehn's first designs date to 1958, and the bike was initially called the Trailmaker. In 1960, Nethercutt Industries came calling and purchased his patent, renaming the beast to the Trail-Breaker. In 1963, Orla Larsen, Nethercutt's most successful dealer at the time, took over and moved production from Sylmar, California, to Wilmington, Vermont. In 1964, Larsen started Rokon, Inc.; he sold it in 1966, and it was relocated to New Hampshire, where it remains.
The Trail-Breaker has evolved over the decades, updating and upgrading as technology allowed. But it's always been built with a tubular steel frame, centrally mounted engine, and a patented two-wheel AWD drivetrain. Each wheel — shod with tractor tires measuring 8" x 12" x 25" — is a hollow drum, which allows the bike to float on bodies of water. If you don't need to get across water, don't worry — you can fill those wheels with up to 2.5 gallons of fuel or water instead.
Breaking trails and defying physics
Yes, the Trail-Breaker can cross water, but you won't be riding across; instead, you'll float the bike and pull or tow it through. If you want to ride through water, the maximum depth it'll handle is 24 inches, That's still very capable, though, and thus it's no wonder U.S. military uses Rokon's Trail-Breaker. It's also been put to work by the U.S. Forest Service (which approved the muffler and spark arrestor) and by fish and game officers in several states.
The latest version of the Trail-Breaker, as of 2026, has a patented "AutoGrab" front suspension that keeps the bike smooth and level over any terrain. Combined with its 15 inches of ground clearance and full-time front and rear wheel drive, it can tow as much as 2,000 pounds and clamber up a 60% grade. Lastly, it has an assortment of attachable accessories such as tow bars, saddle bags, sidecars, and log skidders. There are even die-hard farm equipment pieces — like a row crop cultivator and disc harrow — that can be slapped on the back.
The Rokon brand has become a part of U.S. pop culture. The iconic motorcycle enthusiast and movie star Steve McQueen raced them in the mid-1970s. They were featured on numerous episodes of "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom," had a brief appearance in "Expendables 2," and King Abdullah of Jordan even gave a Trail-Breaker to President George W. Bush in 2006.