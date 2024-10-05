These Motorcycles Power U.S. Military Special Ops—Here's What Makes Them Essential

The military has been using motorcycles in and out of combat operations since as far back as World War I. As conflicts developed with new technology, military motorcycles adapted and evolved. By WWII, motorcycles had become incredibly important vehicles used by all sides. The United States military has been using different model motorcycles for over a century, though most riders these days are members of Special Operations units like the Navy Seals, Army Special Forces, Marine Corps Raiders, Air Force Pararescue, and others.

Each branch and Special Operations Forces (SOF) unit uses a variety of motorcycles for different missions. Depending on the requirements, SOF personnel can bring along some of its most iconic military motorcycles for quick movement over rough terrain, zip around obstacles, or can be used for any number of mission needs. The motorcycles employed by U.S. SOF personnel are purpose-built or modified from pre-existing commercially available bikes, and they're easily transportable and stowable in helicopters and many land vehicles.

SOF motorcycles are also made without keyed ignitions, and they tend to sport appropriate camouflage based on where they're being used. During WWII, the U.S. military operated primarily American-made bikes like the 1942 WLA Harley Davidson or Indian 841, but no longer. These days, most bikes used by SOF personnel are from Japan with the bulk of models originating from Kawasaki, although there are other companies providing bikes to U.S. SOF. These are all the bikes currently employed by U.S. SOF, each of which brings something to the table.

