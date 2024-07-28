Honda CRF450X Vs. CRF450RX: What's The Difference Between These Dirt Bikes?
Although the most successful Honda motorcycles are road bike-heavy, the dirt bikes are no slouches. Two dirt bikes, the Honda CRF450X and CRF450RX, look like they are the same bike on the surface, but there are some differences. You might notice the R included with the CRF450RX, and that indicates the bike is made for racing. This doesn't mean you have to race with the bike, but it's packed with features that make it a strong performer. This includes things like a 5-speed transmission and torque control to give the rider more flexibility on their ride.
The 450RX is essentially the off-road variant of the 450R, and Honda claims as such in its marketing. The manufacturer calls it as "unbeatable off-road" as the 450R is on a supercross or motocross track. This increased performance costs a little bit extra as the base 450R's MSRP begins at $9,699 while the 450RX rises to $9,999.
Looking at the 450X, you'll see it's very similar to the 450RX, but it strips away the racing-centric parts of it. The 450X is an off-roader that's designed to be the best it can be on the trails without worrying about where it'll place in a race. Instead of the 5-speed transmission, the 450X has a 6-speed transmission, a slightly smaller gas tank (two gallons compared to 2.1 gallons), and a taller seat (37.9 inches versus 37.7). The 450RX weighs 256 lbs while the 450X comes in at a heavier 275 lbs.
The engines are different in the two bikes
Going by the naming scheme, you might think both bikes have the same 450cc engine powering them, but that's not the case. On paper, the two are very similar, but the 450X makes some slight variations. Honda lists a 450cc motor with a compression ratio of 13.5:1 for the 450RX while the 450X has a 449cc motor with a 12.1:1 compression ratio. To simplify, a higher compression ratio means more power produced by the engine, and that means the 450RX engine comes ahead in that area. This isn't something the average rider has to worry about, and both bikes are just fine for riding around casually off-road.
Both are single-cylinder 4-stroke engines, so they share that in common. The 450X's 6-speed transmission is nice to have off-roading as you're able to adjust to the changing terrain and speeds without having to worry about stalling out. Picking out the right bike comes down to how you choose to use it.
450X comes out ahead in off-roading
If you're picking up a bike with the intention of off-roading first and foremost, the 450X is the winner — although it's not the best dirt bike from Honda. The added weight comes with some added functionality, a skid plate protecting the underbelly of your bike being a big one. As mentioned, that 6-speed transmission gives the rider a little more versatility on their ride, and to make room for it, Honda had to make the chassis wider, but it's not enough to create any noticeable problems. Honda says the 450cc engine is built to be compact, and it's designed to lower the center of gravity for the bike.
While the 450X might be the better choice for pure off-roading, it doesn't make the 450RX a bad pick. The downside is there are plenty of features included that the average rider not competing in races might not fully appreciate. For example, Honda advertises the clutch being the same design used in its Grand Prix MX machines, something a non-racer might not care about. The same thing applies to the tires designed for Enduro use — they are nice to have but if you aren't racing it's a bit overkill. With Honda arguably being the best dirt bike brand around, it's tough to go wrong with either, but the 450X makes more sense if you're not racing. Both the 450X and 450RX share the same MSRP of $9,999.