Honda CRF450X Vs. CRF450RX: What's The Difference Between These Dirt Bikes?

Although the most successful Honda motorcycles are road bike-heavy, the dirt bikes are no slouches. Two dirt bikes, the Honda CRF450X and CRF450RX, look like they are the same bike on the surface, but there are some differences. You might notice the R included with the CRF450RX, and that indicates the bike is made for racing. This doesn't mean you have to race with the bike, but it's packed with features that make it a strong performer. This includes things like a 5-speed transmission and torque control to give the rider more flexibility on their ride.

The 450RX is essentially the off-road variant of the 450R, and Honda claims as such in its marketing. The manufacturer calls it as "unbeatable off-road" as the 450R is on a supercross or motocross track. This increased performance costs a little bit extra as the base 450R's MSRP begins at $9,699 while the 450RX rises to $9,999.

Looking at the 450X, you'll see it's very similar to the 450RX, but it strips away the racing-centric parts of it. The 450X is an off-roader that's designed to be the best it can be on the trails without worrying about where it'll place in a race. Instead of the 5-speed transmission, the 450X has a 6-speed transmission, a slightly smaller gas tank (two gallons compared to 2.1 gallons), and a taller seat (37.9 inches versus 37.7). The 450RX weighs 256 lbs while the 450X comes in at a heavier 275 lbs.