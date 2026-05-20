12 Of The Most Impressive Celebrity Motorcycle Collections
Celebrities are known for spending a ton of money on expensive stuff. From private jets to mansions to entire islands, lots of big names make headlines for not only how much money they're worth, but what they do with it. Then again, there's at least one high-ticket item that big names like to collect that is pretty relatable. Celebrities like Keanu Reeves, Ryan Reynolds, and Jason Momoa wax poetic about how freeing and inspiring riding motorcycles can be, and it turns out that they — and many others — put their money where their mouths are.
While it's tough to pin down a precise list of every single motorcycle any celebrity owns, plenty of famous folks have talked about their massive collections in the media. Not only that, but paparazzi photos also help tell the story of who owns what, and who rides where.
These are some of the most impressive celebrity motorcycle collections we have heard of and could actually be confirmed as accurate. Whether it came straight from the celebrity themselves, out of the mouths of motorcycle brands or custom shops, or from a Hollywood snapshot, these are the most epic motorcycle collections that celebrities own.
Keanu Reeves
Although Keanu called himself "barely a collector" in a GQ interview about his motorcycles, not just anyone can collect multiple expensive bikes — or famous ones from the Matrix films. Reeves began riding motorcycles in the 1980s, and since then, he's built up a collection, including some motorcycles he's ridden in various film projects. Another thing that's helped his collection grow is being part of Arch Motorcycle, a motorcycle shop he launched with co-collaborators.
During a 2019 interview, Keanu Reeves shared a few specific motorcycles from his collection while giving GQ a tour of Arch Motorcycle's shop. A few bikes of note? Reeves' second-ever motorcycle purchase was a 1973 Norton Commando 850 MK2A. Beyond that particular model, Reeves has ridden other Nortons and spoke fondly of them in the interview.
Reeves' motorcycle collection also includes a 2004 Ducati 998 Matrix Reloaded Edition, and while it's not clear how much the bike cost, we can imagine it's a lot. Though Reeves noted that Arch Motorcycle is essentially a caretaker of the iconic bike, he did have plans to test it on a track. Other bikes Reeves apparently owns include a Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide, a chopped version of which was the original inspiration for Arch Motorcycle. Other motorcycles mentioned in Reeves' shop were a 2019 Arch Motorcycle KRGT-1 and a 2019 Arch 1S — though the actor didn't reveal which motorcycle he reached his top speed of 135 MPH at.
Jay Leno
While some celebrities might prefer their privacy, Jay Leno relishes bringing his car and motorcycle collections to the public. In fact, he has an entire YouTube account dedicated to sharing his wares. Jay Leno's Garage involves Leno sharing his riding experiences directly with viewers. For example, in one episode about his 1964 Triumph Bonneville, Leno revealed it was gifted to him by CBS.
In a 2024 interview with Visor Down, Leno estimated he owned about 90 motorcycles (and just as many cars). However, he admitted to often buying and selling, with his most recent acquisition being a second Triumph Thunderbird (one is a 1953, the other a 2009). At the time of the interview, Leno noted he also owned "a few classic" Bonneville models, a Rocket III, and a Harley-Davidson WR.
Other bikes in Jay Leno's motorcycle collection include Hendersons, an MTT Turbine (a motorcycle with what the interviewer from Visor Down described as a jet engine), "a couple of" Ducatis with desmodromic valves, and many more. Jay attests to a preference for vintage vehicles that he can work on himself. In fact, Leno claims to hold the record for the oldest vehicle to get a speeding ticket, thanks to his 1912 Stanley Steamer, which, while not a motorcycle, apparently reached 75 MPH on a freeway and earned Leno attention from a highway patrol officer.
Billy Joel
Joel loves motorcycles so much that in 2010, he opened 20th Century Cycles. Though the shop closed in 2025, it previously produced custom bikes and, according to the shop's website, served as something of a museum for motorcycle enthusiasts. The catch, however, is that Joel personally owned all of them, with around 60 on display in 2013.
Billy Joel's motorcycle collection is clearly expansive and expensive. In a video from Joel's YouTube page, the celebrated singer described and showed motorcycles, including Harley-Davidsons, Yamahas, Ducatis, Hondas, Triumphs, and more. According to Joel himself, most of the bikes in the collection are older, from the 1930s to the 1950s, but even the newer ones were modified to look old.
At the time, Joel rode motorcycles nearly every day and rotated them through his museum-esque collection. "Reverse restoration" was a specialty of 20th Century Cycles, but the location is reported to have been closed since 2025. Multiple news reports suggest the timing was due to Joel's diagnosis of health problems that affected his ability to tour and perform.
Ryan Reynolds
As a movie star, Ryan Reynolds is no stranger to action and adventure. Yet his choice for real-life adventuring happens to include motorcycles. In an interview in 2016, Reynolds talked about his "spiritual connection" to motorcycling and likened riding to meditating. Although his first bike was a Honda CB750, Reynolds' current motorcycle collection is more refined.
In a film clip from Bryan Rowland, Reynolds talked about his experiences with riding motorcycles as a custom motorcycle builder transformed the actor's Triumph Thruxton into a cafe racer. More recently, Reynolds has gushed about other motorcycles, including an electric Arc Vector that starts at around $120,000.
After buying an Arc Vector bike, Reynolds posted on social media about how much he loved the ride. According to Business Insider, all Arc motorcycles are custom-built, which means Reynolds special-ordered his bike. The Arc bike isn't the only custom one in Reynolds' collection, either. He also owns a Honda CB750 — yes, just like the first bike he ever bought — custom-built by Raccia Motorcycles. In an interview with Pipeburn, Reynolds described his request for the custom bike to look like something he could "go to war on".
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise might be one of the most famous names when it comes to motorcycle collections. Not only does Cruise complete some death-defying stunts on motorcycles in his films, but he also owns quite a collection of bikes in real life.
In one interview with Top Gear, Cruise talked about two specific motorcycles in his collection. One is a 1934 Indian that previously belonged to Steve McQueen, and the other is a custom-made Vyrus. According to Cruise, he had to be measured specifically for the Italian Vyrus, which was then built to suit him.
Tom Cruise has also been spotted riding a Ducati Panigale in California, which he apparently keeps in a vehicle hangar. While not everyone is invited into Cruise's private hangar, Zac Efron was allowed to tour it, according to the actor's Hot Ones interview. Cruise himself doesn't advertise a list of his bikes, either, but Ducati publicly confirmed that Cruise received the very first Ducati Desmosedici RR back in 2008. At the time, the bike's retail value was reported at around $72,000.
Ewan McGregor
Unlike some celebrities, Ewan McGregor doesn't seem to flaunt his motorcycles. He does, however, hint at his expansive collection in a few ways. For one, the actor has appeared in commercials for Moto Guzzi, working with the Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello. In 2016, McGregor confirmed that after multiple Moto Guzzi ad campaigns, he owned at least six bikes gifted to him by the Italian motorcycle brand.
The actor reportedly has plenty of motorcycles, but some of the most noteworthy are a 1972 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport, an Indian Larry chopper, and a 1965 Sunbeam S7. Also in McGregor's collection are the motorcycles he rode in the Long Way TV series. In Long Way Home, McGregor rode a vintage Moto Guzzi. In Long Way Up, he and Charley Boorman rode electric Harley-Davidsons. In Long Way Down and Long Way Round, McGregor rode two different BMW motorcycles.
Of course, even in 2016, McGregor noted that he was slowing down a bit on his riding. After breaking his leg on a bike and, at one point, being told he couldn't ride for insurance reasons while working on Hollywood projects, McGregor's current motorcycle collection is a bit of a mystery.
Brad Pitt
Sure, he's been photographed on many motorcycles over the years, but Brad Pitt is another celebrity who doesn't necessarily advertise his collection. Still, there's plenty to know about Pitt's bike collection, and at least one brand who's worked with the actor has spilled the beans on a custom project. In a Bike Shed Moto Co. interview, Black Dog Moto revealed it built a custom BMW that later caught the attention of Brad Pitt, who purchased the bike directly in 2026. Another shop, Roughchild, said they built a custom BMW Bobber for Pitt, too.
Though Pitt hasn't officially confirmed ownership of all the motorcycles reported to be in his collection, he has been photographed on different bikes multiple times. For example, Pitt has been snapped riding an Indian Larry, various custom bikes, and BMWs.
In an interview with GQ, Brad Pitt revealed that he has a large collection of motorcycles, including rare Harley-Davidsons spanning Panhead, Flathead, and Shovelhead styles. Of course, that interview focused on Brad's involvement in his clothing brand's collaboration with Harley-Davidson, which might be why he didn't list other bikes from his collection.
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom's custom BMW may be the most well-known bike in his collection, in part because BMW publicized the collaboration. Bloom appeared in a video that explained how he met the man who would later build him multiple custom BMWs. Michael Woolaway was a gaffer on set on one of Bloom's projects. When they got to chatting about Bloom's current ride, he had some concerns, which Woolaway offered to help with.
A&S BMW Motorcycles in Roseville, California, shared the whole story of building a four-cylinder custom bike for Bloom. Also in the video, Woolaway noted that Bloom really likes BMWs and owns many of them.
Bloom has also been photographed and recorded riding various bikes as paparazzi track him through the streets and riding up to premieres. Bloom has been snapped riding assorted BMWs and some other big-name brands. Bloom has posed with his dog on a Husqvarna Vitpilen, ridden a Ducati to dinner in Hollywood, and traversed California streets on a Norton Commando 961. Bloom was also spotted by paparazzi on a Yamaha SR500.
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa's motorcycle collection is reported to include multiple Harley-Davidsons, and that's no surprise. It turns out Momoa has a business relationship with the brand; the Harley-Davidson On the Roam Collection spawned from Momoa's love of the bikes. As far as which bikes he likes? Momoa admitted to Men's Journal that he's obsessed with vintage choppers.
In fact, Momoa's collection is largely Harley-Davidson-based, with a focus on vintage bikes. However, he does own an electric bike from the brand. In an interview, while Momoa waxed poetic about the classic rumble of a Harley, he admitted he liked the LiveWire because of how quick it is.
Momoa proclaimed that he normally hoards motorcycles. Yet he did trade two Harleys for a Land Rover, though the vehicle was vintage and apparently worth the swap.
Momoa even built a custom Harley-Davidson — complete with a sidecar — to ride with his kids. After a first ride at the age of six, Momoa knew he wanted to ride motorcycles. He bought his first bike at 19. While it's hard to find an image of Momoa on anything other than a Harley, his collection is still impressive.
David Beckham
There is probably no brand on Earth that isn't itching to collaborate with David Beckham. The soccer star has appeared in countless advertising campaigns throughout his time in the spotlight, for everything from clothing to watches to skincare. Interestingly, one skincare campaign featured Beckham riding a motorcycle, which it turns out he does often.
Given how famous Beckham is — and what he's famous for — it might not be surprising to find out that the star loves riding motorcycles for peace and quiet. On set during a project, Beckham was asked why he loves riding motorcycles, and his first answer was "freedom."
Apparently, Beckham enjoys clearing his head and enjoying the surroundings (and his friends) on Triumph bikes. He's been photographed riding bikes from the British manufacturer Triumph, including a custom Bonneville. Beckham has also been spotted on a Super Vintage 93 Knuckle while riding around town. The soccer star also rode a Triumph motorcycle during his "Into the Unknown" documentary in 2014.
Dax Shepard
Dax Shepard may not be the flashiest celebrity, but he does love to share his love of motorcycles with his fans. On Instagram, Shepard has shared various two-wheeled adventures, including a track day on a Norton sports bike. In another post, he posed with friends in dirtbiking gear and showed a Kawasaki KLX 300 loaded into the back of his pickup truck. In yet another post, Shepard posted about test-driving both the Harley-Davidson Pan America and Honda Gold Wing in 2025. It's not clear whether Shepard bought either bike, was gifted one, or was only borrowing them for the Instagram photo and video series, however.
Shepard also rides dirtbikes with his kids (apparently the family owns Yamaha bikes), has ridden Aprilia and Moto Guzzi motorcycles at a track in Texas, and captioned a photo of a Honda Grom with the caption "Grom Life."
One post about his "new" Moto Guzzi back in 2022 attracted a slew of commenters asking to see Shepard's full motorcycle collection. If he only owns half the motorcycles he posts on social media, then clearly Dax Shepard has an epic garage that many fans would love to check out.
Richard Hammond
Richard Hammond clearly knows his audience, because he shared a walk-through of his entire motorcycle collection in a video on DriveTribe's YouTube channel. Not only did Hammond describe what he loved about each bike, but he also started some of them just for fun.
Hammond introduced his collection with a 1970s BMW R90S that he admitted was ugly, but pointed out that it was once the bees' knees. Another BMW — this one a touring bike — was labeled Hammond's "truck" for commuting. Another touring bike, an R 100 RT, is the one bike Hammond said he can't wait to take on tour. Then came a 1929 Beamer, which Hammond was able to kick-start with a few attempts.
A Kawasaki sport bike was one Hammond always dreamt of, and it still distracted him so much during the video that he jumped from the middle of his BMW collection to share about the Kawasaki. Hammond also owns a vintage Norton, a Brough Superior, a Royal Enfield Interceptor, a Suzuki Katana, a Suzuki GSXR 1100, three Ducatis, multiple Triumphs, a Seeley Honda, a six-cylinder Honda, two Indians, and at least one Yamaha.