12 Of The Most Impressive Celebrity Motorcycle Collections

Celebrities are known for spending a ton of money on expensive stuff. From private jets to mansions to entire islands, lots of big names make headlines for not only how much money they're worth, but what they do with it. Then again, there's at least one high-ticket item that big names like to collect that is pretty relatable. Celebrities like Keanu Reeves, Ryan Reynolds, and Jason Momoa wax poetic about how freeing and inspiring riding motorcycles can be, and it turns out that they — and many others — put their money where their mouths are.

While it's tough to pin down a precise list of every single motorcycle any celebrity owns, plenty of famous folks have talked about their massive collections in the media. Not only that, but paparazzi photos also help tell the story of who owns what, and who rides where.

These are some of the most impressive celebrity motorcycle collections we have heard of and could actually be confirmed as accurate. Whether it came straight from the celebrity themselves, out of the mouths of motorcycle brands or custom shops, or from a Hollywood snapshot, these are the most epic motorcycle collections that celebrities own.