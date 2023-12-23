5 Of The Coolest Motorcycles In Jay Leno's Collection

Jay Leno got his start in entertainment as a standup comedian in the Boston and Los Angeles areas and took over for Johnny Carson as host of "The Tonight Show" in 1992. He returned to host the show from 2010 until 2014. Between 1993 and 2005, Leno earned 11 Emmy nominations as a host or producer of "The Tonight Show," taking home one of the coveted gold statuettes in 1995.

Leno is also a noted gearhead, and his love of vintage and performance cars and motorcycles has earned him even more kudos from the Television Academy. His show "Jay Leno's Garage" began as a column in Popular Mechanics and was adapted into a web series that appeared on CNBC beginning in 2015. "Jay Leno's Garage" earned nine Emmy nominations between 2008 and 2018, including a win for outstanding special-class short-format non-fiction program in 2011. Guests on the program included "Home Improvement" star Tim Allen, racing legend and Formula 1 champion Mario Andretti, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano.

The show has also given Leno a chance to show off some of the remarkable motorcycles in his personal collection, along with those of some of his celebrity friends. Here are five of the most interesting bikes Leno has owned throughout the years, many of which have been featured on "Jay Leno's Garage."