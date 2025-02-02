The Best Motorcycles In Jason Momoa's Collection
No matter what actor Jason Momoa does, he goes full speed. Whether playing Dothraki warlords, space-marauding soldiers, or fish-conversing superheroes, no one can criticize the Iowa native for his lack of dedication. Perhaps there is no better example of this than Momoa's place as a collector of unique motorcycles, where he's built a reputation as a Harley-Davidson aficionado who is as comfortable working in a garage as much as a movie set. Look no further than the "Game of Thrones" star's return to Max last January, when he debuted his chopper-centric docuseries "On the Roam."
In it, Momoa traverses the U.S. on the back of a series of Harley motorcycles, visiting local artisans and craft bike builders to exhibit their most intriguing projects. The eight-part documentary isn't the only time Momoa exhibited his love for all things Harley-Davidson. In fact, he's a well-known advocate for the bike brand, even partnering with the legendary manufacturer to produce an apparel line. For those in the know, the collaboration makes all the sense in the world: Momoa purchased his first Harley at 19 years old, and since then has built up a vast collection as infamous for its style as its diversity. But what are the best bikes in the "Dune" actor's stockpile? Let's find out.
1956 Harley-Davidson FL Hydra Glide Panhead
There is no better place to start than where Momoa did: With his 1956 Harley-Davidson Panhead, equipped with a 1948 springer front end. As he puts it in a 2024 interview with Conde Nast Traveler, Momoa purchased the vintage bike with his earnings from "Baywatch Hawaii," nicknaming it after his grandmother Mabel. In retrospect, Momoa was clearly pleased with his first foray into vintage Harley-Davidsons, as the bike remains a key part of his collection 25 years later. He even featured Mabel in his directorial debut, "Road to Paloma" (2014), a motorcycle-themed action thriller that sees Momoa traversing across the West on the iconic V-twin.
Debuted in 1947 as a successor to Harley's famous Knuckleheads, the Panhead V-Twin took major steps in solving the previous model's overheating issues. Getting their nickname from the iconic valve covers shaped like cooking pans, these models met the motorcycle boom that swept the nation after World War II, when an army of GIs returned home and discovered a love for the open road. Sporting a V2, four-stroke engine, this FL Hydra Glide generates 55 horsepower at 4800 rpm, reaching up to an estimated 100 mph — a 12% gain in power over the previous year's model. Pretty sweet for a near-septuagenarian.
1936 Harley-Davidson E-Model 'Knucklehead'
Before the Panhead came the Harley-Davidson Knucklehead. Momoa is clearly a fan of this vintage Harley-Davidson, as his collection contains three models from 1936, 1937, and 1939. Of note is his 1936 Knucklehead, painted in his favorite color: Pink. Fans of the bike can catch its restoration by motorcycle enthusiasts Mike Wolfe and Mike Silvio in the opening episode of "On the Roam." If Momoa's endorsement isn't enough, look to another famous moto enthusiast for confirmation, as Jay Leno features the same model on his hit show "Jay Leno's Garage."
Knuckleheads present an interesting dilemma for enthusiasts: Their 40-horsepower engines pack a serious punch for bikes of their era, enabling them to reach 95 mph, but mechanical issues like overheating and valve spring breaks often plagued these early models. Thus, the upgrade to the lauded Panhed design a decade later. With that being said, the 1936 model holds a special place in Harley's history as the company's first overhead valve V-twin, and remains a standout for any collector.
1927 Harley-Davidson JD
Another star of "On the Roam's" debut episode is this 1927 Harley-Davidson JD. Rocking a 74 cubic inch V-twin engine, the JD model was a successful racing bike in its heyday and propelled the American manufacturer to the top of the worldwide sales charts. One look at Momoa's face as they reveal his new iconic vintage bike, and there's no question that it is just as much a marvel now as it was then.
But nothing I write here can express the brilliance of this bike, as well as Momoa's reaction when legendary motorist Buzz Kanter first revealed it in "On the Roam." As Momoa puts it, owning the bike was a dream come true. "The 1927 JD is just an unbelievable bike to look at," Momoa says in a voiceover as he and his team scream and cackle in delight at the bike's unveiling. "It's hard to explain just how rare this bike is. It's like looking at a time capsule from 100 years ago."
The 1927 JD was perfectly preserved, with all its original features and only 800 total miles. It even had vegetable oil in its iconic teardrop gas tank to prevent it from rusting. "Something I love is taking a museum piece like this and not just staring at it, but starting it," Momoa continued. "To do that with a bike this rare is unheard of." As Kanter put it: Momoa's 1927 Harley-Davidson JD is "a Holy Grail bike."
2021 Harley-Davidson Pan American 1250cc
Momoa's custom Harley-Davidson Pan American is a particular treat for motorists and cinephiles alike due to its leading role in "Fast X." Starring opposite Vin Diesel as the lead antagonist in the franchise's 10th installment, Momoa utilized his relationship with Harley-Davidson to craft a custom bike for his role as Dante Reyes. As he stated in an interview with Total Film (via SyFy), "The first thing I asked was, 'What bike do I get to ride?' ... Generally, it's a Bugatti or a Triumph or some kind of smaller performance bike for doing tricks on. I was like, 'Hell no. I want to ride a Harley!' I called Harley instantly, called the CEO, and was like, 'Bro, can you help me?' So they sent up like six bikes."
The result was a fully customized 2021 Pan American, Harley-Davidson's first foray into the action biking genre. Powered by a 1250cc Revolution Max engine with 150 horsepower and reaching 94 lb-ft of torque, the Pan American is more than a formidable option for any lover of adventure bikes.
Although fans cannot get the exact bike that speeds Dante through the streets of Rome, the Pan American 1250 is a strong competitor in the adventure bike space and is widely considered to be one the of best Harleys ever made.
2020 LiveWire EV
In addition to his on-screen heroics and love for Harleys, Momoa is famous for his environmental activism. With the 2020 ELW LiveWire, the "Dune" star aligns his passion for sustainability with his unquenchable need for speed. Powered by its H-D Revelation Internal Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, the 2020 LiveWire generates serious power for an EV, delivering 105 horsepower at 1500 rpm and 86 lb-ft of torque. The bike's acceleration isn't too bad either, going from 0-60 in a lightning-fast 3.1 seconds.
Pair that with a max range of 146 miles and a 15.5kWh lithium-ion battery that recharges in about an hour, and it's easy to see why Momoa is a fan of the company's venture into the EV space. As he attests in a 2021 interview with Men's Journal, "I've put the most hardcore bikers on this electric motorcycle. Guys who are, like, no way — and they come back smiling like little kids."
But Momoa and his friends aren't the only fans of Harley-Davidson's venture into the EV space. Since its debut in 2019, the LiveWire brand has grown into one of the best electric motorcycles on the market. For those who are still skeptical of EV motorcycles, take a look at what Momoa said when Harley-Davidson first had him test the bike for his YouTube channel: "I've never been on something this fast. It kinda blew my mind." If there is a greater endorsement for Harley's EV than Khal Drogo going electric, I haven't found one.