The Best Motorcycles In Jason Momoa's Collection

No matter what actor Jason Momoa does, he goes full speed. Whether playing Dothraki warlords, space-marauding soldiers, or fish-conversing superheroes, no one can criticize the Iowa native for his lack of dedication. Perhaps there is no better example of this than Momoa's place as a collector of unique motorcycles, where he's built a reputation as a Harley-Davidson aficionado who is as comfortable working in a garage as much as a movie set. Look no further than the "Game of Thrones" star's return to Max last January, when he debuted his chopper-centric docuseries "On the Roam."

Advertisement

In it, Momoa traverses the U.S. on the back of a series of Harley motorcycles, visiting local artisans and craft bike builders to exhibit their most intriguing projects. The eight-part documentary isn't the only time Momoa exhibited his love for all things Harley-Davidson. In fact, he's a well-known advocate for the bike brand, even partnering with the legendary manufacturer to produce an apparel line. For those in the know, the collaboration makes all the sense in the world: Momoa purchased his first Harley at 19 years old, and since then has built up a vast collection as infamous for its style as its diversity. But what are the best bikes in the "Dune" actor's stockpile? Let's find out.