Where Are Triumph Motorcycles Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?
British motorcycle maker Triumph may not make it to the list of the world's largest motorcycle companies. What is undeniable, however, is that the company has cemented its position as a premium, lifestyle-focused motorcycle brand that has produced several iconic products and even cars. The company remains one of the oldest still-surviving motorcycle brands, alongside the likes of Royal Enfield, Indian, and Harley-Davidson. Today, Triumph is largely seen as a manufacturer that produces a wide variety of motorcycles, ranging from modern classics and roadsters to adventure tourers and sportbikes.
For the past several decades, Triumph doubled down on its efforts on low-volume, lifestyle-focused products in a move that ensured its premium brand value among the motorcycle crowd. Of late, however, Triumph has made slight changes to this strategy by foraying into the high volume, low capacity segment with products like the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400. This move has largely been met with success, ensuring that the entry barrier for Triumph's products is now lower and that its products are accessible to a wider audience.
Given that Triumph has been around for over a century, the company has had a tumultuous and eventful history. The most critical event in Triumph's history occurred in 1983, when the company — then known as Triumph Engineering Co. Ltd. – declared bankruptcy and shuttered its business. The very same year, the brand was revived after the company's current owner and CEO, John Bloor, purchased the rights for the Triumph brand, leading to the creation of the current company, Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. Today, Triumph is a private company owned by Bloor Holdings Limited, which, unsurprisingly, is owned by John Bloor.
Triumph Motorcycles: Where are they made?
Triumph currently operates six manufacturing facilities spread across the U.K., Brazil, and Thailand. Two of those factories are located adjacent to the company's headquarters in Hinckley, near Leicester, where the company also conceptualizes and designs all its products. Thailand is home to three Triumph manufacturing plants, all of which are located in the Chonburi region of the country. The sixth production facility for Triumph motorcycles is located in the city of Manaus, Brazil.
While these six locations are plants owned and operated by Triumph, the company's recent move to make more cost-effective products, specifically the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 series, saw it outsource production of these motorcycles to Indian motorcycling giant Bajaj Auto. These relatively new motorcycles — the most affordable in Triumph's lineup — are manufactured at Bajaj's plant located in Pune, India.
It's pertinent to note that the aforementioned six factories are operated by the "new" Triumph that was created by John Bloor by purchasing rights for Triumph in 1983. Under old management, Triumph had a manufacturing facility in the village of Meriden, located in the West Midlands region of England. This facility was demolished in 1984, shortly after John Bloor acquired rights to use the Triumph brand name and eventually established the modern-day avatar of Triumph.