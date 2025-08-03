Where Are Triumph Motorcycles Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

British motorcycle maker Triumph may not make it to the list of the world's largest motorcycle companies. What is undeniable, however, is that the company has cemented its position as a premium, lifestyle-focused motorcycle brand that has produced several iconic products and even cars. The company remains one of the oldest still-surviving motorcycle brands, alongside the likes of Royal Enfield, Indian, and Harley-Davidson. Today, Triumph is largely seen as a manufacturer that produces a wide variety of motorcycles, ranging from modern classics and roadsters to adventure tourers and sportbikes.

For the past several decades, Triumph doubled down on its efforts on low-volume, lifestyle-focused products in a move that ensured its premium brand value among the motorcycle crowd. Of late, however, Triumph has made slight changes to this strategy by foraying into the high volume, low capacity segment with products like the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400. This move has largely been met with success, ensuring that the entry barrier for Triumph's products is now lower and that its products are accessible to a wider audience.

Given that Triumph has been around for over a century, the company has had a tumultuous and eventful history. The most critical event in Triumph's history occurred in 1983, when the company — then known as Triumph Engineering Co. Ltd. – declared bankruptcy and shuttered its business. The very same year, the brand was revived after the company's current owner and CEO, John Bloor, purchased the rights for the Triumph brand, leading to the creation of the current company, Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. Today, Triumph is a private company owned by Bloor Holdings Limited, which, unsurprisingly, is owned by John Bloor.