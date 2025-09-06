13 Must-See Motorcycles In Billy Joel's Collection

We'd like to say that Moto Guzzi is like the Ferrari of the motorbike world; An Italian company that makes very fast vehicles that look really good, even if no owners really use the full performance. Moto Guzzi is also fond of the color red, as evident in this mint-condition example of a mid-1900s Moto Guzzi Airone. It is powered by a 15 cubic inch (246 cc) single-cylinder engine, which is air-cooled, of course. Performance figures can vary widely, but early models made up to 12 hp by the end of production.

The Airone was produced from 1939 to 1951 in great numbers (alongside the Alce and Trialce) for the war effort. While many models do survive today, courtesy of mass production, the Airone will turn heads wherever it goes. The exposed engine, split exhaust pipe, and painted frame all add to the visual appeal of the bike.

Then there was the single, large, chromed front headlight above a massive Moto Guzzi badge. It wasn't just good looks, though. The inverse telescoping front suspension kept the ride comfortable, while the solid bit of the forks, located below the springs, provided better handling and maneuverability. This unit will certainly garner a lot of attention during the upcoming sale.