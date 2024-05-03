About The 2024 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Motorcycle

The iconic American motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson has a trio of trikes for its 2024 lineup: the Freewheeler, Road Glide 3, and Tri Glide Ultra. All have the typical floorboards, upright riding position, comfy passenger seats, and potent V-twin engines that riders want from a three-wheeled touring bike.

However, the Tri Glide Ultra stands out with its backrest-equipped passenger seat and twin-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, producing 93 horsepower at 5,020 rpm and 120 lb-ft of torque at 2,500 rpm. It has three more horses and more torque than the non-twin-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 14 in a Harley Freewheeler or Road Glide 3, and the engine emits a classic burbling sound with standard 2-1-2 dual exhausts.

The Harley-Davidson Tri Glide shares a similar chain-driven six-speed Cruise Drive transmission with its trike compatriots, enabling it to achieve an estimated 42 mpg thanks to a pressure-equalizing duct on the unique batwing front fairing to smoothen the airflow while reducing helmet buffeting at speed.