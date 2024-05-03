About The 2024 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Motorcycle
The iconic American motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson has a trio of trikes for its 2024 lineup: the Freewheeler, Road Glide 3, and Tri Glide Ultra. All have the typical floorboards, upright riding position, comfy passenger seats, and potent V-twin engines that riders want from a three-wheeled touring bike.
However, the Tri Glide Ultra stands out with its backrest-equipped passenger seat and twin-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, producing 93 horsepower at 5,020 rpm and 120 lb-ft of torque at 2,500 rpm. It has three more horses and more torque than the non-twin-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 14 in a Harley Freewheeler or Road Glide 3, and the engine emits a classic burbling sound with standard 2-1-2 dual exhausts.
The Harley-Davidson Tri Glide shares a similar chain-driven six-speed Cruise Drive transmission with its trike compatriots, enabling it to achieve an estimated 42 mpg thanks to a pressure-equalizing duct on the unique batwing front fairing to smoothen the airflow while reducing helmet buffeting at speed.
Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra: Built for long-haul touring
The 2024 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra starts at about $37,999, a couple thousand more than the Freewheeler and Road Glide 3. But for the money, the Tri Glide Ultra offers more of everything. The power hike is a bonus, but the Tri Glide Ultra has more than on-demand power.
It has cruise control, hands-free Bluetooth connectivity, and a rider/passenger intercom from the factory. Moreover, it has a Boom! Box GTS infotainment system with a 6.5-inch touchscreen and four 5.25-inch speakers. The standard safety features include anti-lock brakes, drag-torque slip traction control, and a handful of cornering-enhancing technologies, including enhanced cornering-linked braking.
The Tri Glide Ultra's throwback styling cues have integrated modern features like LED headlights and fog lights emitting 2,136 combined lumens to illuminate the darkest roads or highways, said Harley-Davidson. Meanwhile, it has four-piston front brakes that grab on dual floating 32 mm front rotors and a single-piston rear caliper with a 36 mm fixed rear rotor to stop on a dime effectively.
The most unique feature of the Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra is the integrated trunk that offers 4.4 cubic feet of storage room. Combined with the injection-molded Tour-Pak luggage carrier, the Tri Glide Ultra delivers up to 6.6 cubic feet of cargo space, making it the Harley's ultimate grand touring trike.