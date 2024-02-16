Billy Joel's New Music Video Uses AI To Turn Back Time, But Something Doesn't Look Right

The music industry's love affair with AI continues, and this time around, it's none other than piano legend Billy Joel. The singer's latest track, "Turn the Lights Back On," is his first solo performance in 17 years. Fittingly, Joel performed the song for the first time at the Grammy Awards earlier this month in his signature soulful voice and ended the performance with a standing ovation. But it's the music video for his comeback track that is now making waves.

That's because the track is an AI-assisted video montage that takes us through the four definitive phases of the singer's professional career. The video was produced with help from an AI startup named Deep Voodoo, which has previously worked with contemporary heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar and Dua Lipa. The video, which was released last Friday, beautifully showcases Billy's performance of "Famous Last Words," the final track from his 1993 pop record "River of Dreams."

It starts with an opening shot of the musical score, followed by Billy singing on a desolate theater stage. Throughout the video, Billy gracefully transitions between his '70s, '80s, and '90s appearances, before returning to his current look. The conclusion of the video features authentic footage of Billy over the decades. It's a wonderful tribute to his journey as an artist. Joel isn't the only musician in the AI game. Canadian singer Grimes says she is okay with profit-sharing AI-generated music using her voice.