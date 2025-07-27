13 Of The Most Iconic Harley-Davidson Models For Two Riders

We start off strong with the 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide, which comes in with a base price of $27,749 (not including fees), with monthly payments starting from $408. It has a standard two-person seat, with the passenger being slightly raised above the rider, and also comes with the now-legendary batwing front-fairing with an integrated LED. Power comes from a massive Milwaukee-Eight V-twin 117 unit that churns out 105 hp and 130 lb-ft of torque. This beauty of a powerplant features liquid-cooling, specifically on the cylinder heads – which is where the actual combustion happens, so it's important these stay cool, as well as a radiator mounted in between the "valley" of the V-twin, helping it stay cool on any tour.

Tech wise, it also has an 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment-navigation system that can connect to your phone and provide AM/FM radio, USB audio, and Apple CarPlay. All these convenience features when coupled with the estimated 44 mpg fuel economy, make for a brilliant riding experience. For the 2025 model year, the Street Glide comes with a standard color scheme of billiard gray, with eight other options available for an additional cost – between $600 and $2,200. As usual, the bike is also available in two main trims: chrome, which is the standard option; and black, which, for an extra $1,350 removes all the shiny chrome and makes the Street Glide look a lot more menacing.