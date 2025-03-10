2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR: Price, Colors, And Specs

The Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations team has been designing the brand's coolest motorcycles under the CVO banner since 1999. So while the announcement of the 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide lineup might not have caught your attention, the addition of the high-performance CVO Road Glide RR should not go unnoticed.

One of the first things you'll notice about the 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR is its sticker price, which starts in six-figure territory. At $110,000, the CVO Road Glide RR easily doubles what you would pay for the most expensive motorcycles from competing brands – in fact, even the 2025 CVO Road Glide ST is available for just $44,999.

While the CVO Road Glide ST offers three paint schemes to better match a variety of tastes, the CVO Road Glide RR comes in only one "custom show-bike quality paint and graphics" package, says Harley-Davidson. This is because the entire CVO Road Glide RR design mirrors the brand's 2025 King of the Baggers Factory Race Bikes, with Harley-Davidson Racing Orange covering most of the bike's exterior surfaces. In addition, some areas have the appearance of exposed carbon fiber weave underneath a deep clear coat finish.

