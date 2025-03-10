2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR: Price, Colors, And Specs
The Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations team has been designing the brand's coolest motorcycles under the CVO banner since 1999. So while the announcement of the 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide lineup might not have caught your attention, the addition of the high-performance CVO Road Glide RR should not go unnoticed.
One of the first things you'll notice about the 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR is its sticker price, which starts in six-figure territory. At $110,000, the CVO Road Glide RR easily doubles what you would pay for the most expensive motorcycles from competing brands – in fact, even the 2025 CVO Road Glide ST is available for just $44,999.
While the CVO Road Glide ST offers three paint schemes to better match a variety of tastes, the CVO Road Glide RR comes in only one "custom show-bike quality paint and graphics" package, says Harley-Davidson. This is because the entire CVO Road Glide RR design mirrors the brand's 2025 King of the Baggers Factory Race Bikes, with Harley-Davidson Racing Orange covering most of the bike's exterior surfaces. In addition, some areas have the appearance of exposed carbon fiber weave underneath a deep clear coat finish.
The 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR specs make it special
In addition to its carbon fiber body panels, the CVO Road Glide RR uses a host of premium materials such as billet aluminum and titanium. A portion of those space-age materials go into the 131-cubic inch engine, a V-twin block stuffed with premium Screamin' Eagle internals, CNC-ported cylinder heads, and an SE8-550 camshaft. Along the way to its 6,500 rpm redline, the Screamin' Eagle 131 makes 153 peak horsepower and up to 150 lb-ft of torque.
Transferring that much power to the rear wheel of the CVO Road Glide RR requires the race-proven Screamin' Eagle Racing King 6 Transmission, featuring shot-peened gears and shafts. Shot-peening increases the strength of the components by creating a hardened surface layer without the stress of heat treating. In addition, the shift dogs feature a back-cut design to prevent slipping under power.
On top of its powerful drivetrain, the also CVO RR features a fully adjustable racing-spec Ohlins suspension, a billet aluminum swingarm and mid-foot controls, Brembo brake calipers and rotors, cast aluminum wheels, and a race-inspired seat.
As the price and power ratings suggest, the 2025 CVO Road Glide RR is one of those Harley-Davidson motorcycles best suited for seasoned riders. With RR production limited to 131, each one gets a serialized riser clamp to signify its place in the production order.