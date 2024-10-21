10 Of The Coolest Motorcycles Under The Harley-Davidson CVO Banner

From the company's first motorcycle in 1903 to the latest machines rolling off the assembly line, Harleys are among the world's most customized bikes. Wrenching on a Harley, whether to improve performance, make a repair, or upgrade its appearance, has been a rite of passage for millions of motorcycle lovers, and millions more have enjoyed the custom bikes in the pages of magazines or on the grounds of auto shows.

Advertisement

Passionate Harley fans have supported the rise of an expansive aftermarket stuffed with options for performance and aesthetic upgrades, but what happens when the company itself gets in on the action? The answer is Harley's Custom Vehicle Operations. Like what Chrysler has done with its SRT program, Harley has built an in-house team of top-tier designers, engineers, mechanics, and artists tasked with upgrading specially designed motorcycles with performance parts, custom paint, and luxury features. Classified as part of the factory custom market, a CVO Harley is different from other Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

They might cost more than the average Harley-Davidson, but the more awesome motorcycles around, the better. The CVO unit has been around since 1999, so to celebrate the program's 25th anniversary, we've gathered some of the coolest motorcycles ever to fly the CVO banner.

Advertisement