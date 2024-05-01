These Two Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Will Go Where Other Models Won't
Harley-Davidson is one of the most popular motorcycle brands of all time. The company is known for building primarily cruiser bikes with large engines and timeless style. Harley has a reputation for creating motorcycles that embody many of the things people love about bikes, including a classic outlaw image and feelings of freedom and individuality. However, the company doesn't only build cruisers and Harley-Davidson makes a lot more than just motorcycles. Something that may surprise you is that Harley builds a varied selection of motorcycles. While many of those bikes are traditional cruisers or cruiser derivatives, like touring motorcycles, the legendary manufacturer also builds several sport and adventure bikes. A couple of those bikes are even capable of off-road riding.
That's right — you can buy a Harley-Davidson motorcycle for dirt and trails. The downside? Harley bikes are expensive, and the company's selection of off-road-capable motorcycles is, admittedly, limited. Right now, Harley only sells two bikes that are designed, in part, for off-road use: the Pan America® 1250 Special and the CVO™ Pan America®. They'll cost you a pretty penny, but they carry the iconic HD badge and come with some pretty sweet features. Let's go ahead and dive in and explore these two Harley-Davidson motorcycles for rugged terrain.
Pan America® 1250 Special
The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special is part of Harley's 2024 adventure touring lineup. It features a 1250cc engine capable of 150 horsepower and top speeds of around 140 miles per hour. The bike comes with adaptive suspension, enabling you to traverse various terrain styles safely and comfortably. At the same time, multiple ride modes let you customize your bike's handling and performance based on terrain, weather, speed, etc. It comes stock with a passenger seat, windshield, a 6.8-inch screen that displays various vehicle stats and specs, built-in Bluetooth, and USB ports for charging your cellphone or other devices.
The Pan America 1250 Special is available in four different colors and with two optional wheel styles. It does not include storage, like saddlebags or luggage crates, but Harley sells those items separately, and you can easily mount them to your adventure bike. The motorcycle comes with a base price tag of $19,999, making it significantly more expensive than many of the coolest adventure motorcycles on the market. That said, the bike comes with the Harley name, which is important and appealing to hardcore fans and enthusiasts, and the brand is backed up by decades of motorcycle experience and technology. If you're in the market for a Harley bike that can handle highways, city streets, and even off-road trails, the Pan America 1250 Special is a solid, albeit expensive, option.
CVO™ Pan America®
The CVO Pan America is the older sibling of the base 1250 Special. It features many of the same characteristics—including the same engine, tires, infotainment system, fuel and oil capacities, and performance specs. However, the CVO Pan America also includes many upgrades and differences from the base model. Most of those upgrades involve storage.
The CVO has a complete luggage setup and features 4.24 cubic feet of storage in total. That's a pretty big plus for an adventure bike, as these motorcycles are built with adventure in mind and designed for long-distance driving across various types of terrain. Besides the luggage upgrades, the CVO has a lower ride height and a higher ground clearance, meaning this bike may be more comfortable for smaller riders and handle uneven terrain better than the base model.
As for customization options, the CVO Pan America comes in one color scheme: Harley's legendary orange with black trim. The bike features an attractive decal on the gas tank and the same equipment as the 1250 Special, including a windshield, display screen, adaptive suspension, and ride modes. The bike also features an adaptive headlight that utilizes ABS technology to direct the light's beam based on lean-angle and driving conditions. When it comes to price, you already know if it's a Harley, it will be costly. The CVO Pan America starts at $28,399. That's a hefty price to pay. But considering all of the bike's features and the legendary Harley-Davidson name, it could be a solid option for diehard Harley fans and adventurers.
Why did we choose these bikes?
We chose these bikes primarily for one reason: Harley-Davidson currently only builds two bikes capable of off-road driving. While we also considered user reviews and opinions, we ultimately wanted to showcase Harley's tough-terrain-capable bikes and explain what makes these rides worthwhile. If you're in the market for an adventure or motocross bike that can handle various terrains, you have a lot of options.
However, as mentioned, Harley-Davidson is not known for its adventure bikes, and the company focuses mainly on cruisers. That said, if you're a dedicated Harley fan and you love getting off the beaten trail and abandoning the pavement, these two adventure bikes could be exactly what you're looking for.