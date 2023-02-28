5 Cars In Billy Joel's Collection That Prove He Has Great Taste

Billy Joel purchased this classic Beetle in 2008 after a show in Des Moines. He took a detour to see a few vintage cars at the American Dream Machines dealership. The owner told Joel that among a range of classic muscle cars, the humble VW was both underpowered (unsurprisingly) and "the least expensive car in the shop." It didn't matter to the singer, who was enthralled by the iconic curvature of the '70s Bug and purchased it on the spot in order to add a lighthearted cruiser to his garage.

This is perhaps the best vehicle, to begin with when considering Billy Joel's taste in automotive creations. He isn't a flashy driver or a wanton spender who only cares for the big-ticket items. Joel likes what he likes and truly, what's not to love in a vintage Beetle?

The car utilizes a 1.6L, 1,585 cubic centimeter, opposed four engine. The vehicle produced a modest 46 horsepower and there were over 1 million VW Beetles produced in 1973. This makes the vehicle less than a unique auto, but Billy Joel's style isn't built on the backs of one-of-a-kind cars or potent engine muscle. The Beetle is iconic for a variety of reasons, chief among them perhaps the fact that it's the longest-running single-platform vehicle ever made. The car has inspired generations of young people coming of age and looking for their first ride. The cruiser is the perfect option for car buyers from all walks of life.

[Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]