The Coolest Details Of BMW And Orlando Bloom's Custom Motorcycle

Orlando Bloom has appeared in almost 50 projects (and counting) since his acting career started in 1994, but he's probably most famous for his roles as Legolas in "The Lord of the Rings" films and Will Turner in "The Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. Most people may not know he's also an avid motorcycle rider and collector.

Riding a bike is like meditation for the actor, who claims he's more focused while straddling a motorbike than at any other time (except maybe when he's working on his craft). He's not the only entertainer whose passion sways towards the two-wheeled beasties, as Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves, Ewan McGregor, and dozens of others all have worthy collections.

Bloom is a long-time BMW fan with several of the Bavarian bike makers' rides — both old and new — in his stable. But the one that might be his favorite is the S 1000 R Custom. During a visit to BMW's factory in Munich, Bloom became friends with designer Ola Stenegärd and decided he wanted something custom that brought together a minimalistic aesthetic while still being technically sophisticated.

Michael "Woolie" Woolaway, who at the time was head of Deus Ex Machina custom bike shop in Venice, CA, met Bloom when they were both working on a movie together. Woolie was also a gaffer (head of the electrical department and chief lighting technician) for some 20 years. The two started conversing about Bloom's latest bike, and a friendship was born.