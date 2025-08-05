Who Owns Moto Guzzi And Where Are The Motorcycles Made?

In 1921, Carlo Guzzi and his friend Giorgio Parodi, with the support of Giorgio's father, Emanuele Vittorio Parodi, set out to create motorcycles that were reliable, innovative, and unmistakably Italian. They chose the now-iconic eagle logo as a tribute to their late friend and fellow military pilot Giovanni Ravelli, who was meant to join them as a founding partner but died in a crash days after World War I ended.

Today, Moto Guzzi continues to operate in Italy as part of the Piaggio Group, which acquired the brand in 2004. Since then, Piaggio has invested in technology and design without losing sight of what riders expect from Moto Guzzi: that signature air-cooled transverse V‑twin engine. First introduced in the 1960s, it remains central to models like the V7 Stone and V85 TT.

Much of Moto Guzzi's staying power is in its history of innovation. In the 1930s and 1940s, the brand dominated Grand Prix racing, winning multiple world championships. In 1950, it built the world's first motorcycle-specific wind tunnel, decades before aerodynamics testing became standard industry practice. That pioneering spirit led to the launch of the transverse 90-degree V‑twin in 1967, an engine layout that helped Moto Guzzi produce one of the fastest motorcycles from the 1970s and which still defines the brand today.