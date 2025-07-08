11 Of The Fastest Motorcycles From The 1970s

If you've ridden a motorcycle in the 1970s, you know what it's like to ride 600 pounds of barely controlled fury, made by manufacturers who (at the time) considered safety features to be optional. This was the decade when engineers woke up every morning asking: "How can we make our motorcycles even faster and even scarier today?" Every single component was built purely for performance, with rider comfort being damned. This is part of what made these iconic 1970s motorcycles special. Back then, people were obsessed with speed, handling, and looks, rather than safety, assists, and computers, and this clearly shows in the design changes that we see in modern motorbikes.

For instance, today, virtually every new bike comes with rider assist features, safety tech, onboard computers to help with braking, making modern bikes some of the safest motorcycles to ride — and this is a very good thing. However, undeniably, the older-generation bikes were a lot more engaging to ride, as these were raw machines that demanded respect, skill, and a healthy relationship with your life insurance provider. Before we get into the fastest motorcycles of this decade, note that since none of the bikes on this list were particularly high in horsepower, performance varied greatly according to riding position, and the height and weight of the rider.

Here are 12 of the fastest motorcycles from the decade when sanity went out the window.