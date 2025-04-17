10 Of The Fastest Accelerating Motorcycles, Ranked By 0-60 Times

Typically, when people think of motorcycles going fast, they think about overall top speed. Modern bikes can easily eclipse 200 MPH these days, with some production models capable of hitting 250 MPH. More specialized motorcycles can even top 300 MPH. Many others are electronically governed at 186 MPH, for reasons that aren't entirely clear. One conversation many folks don't have nearly as often is about how quick these superbikes are. After all, if they can go 200 MPH, they should be able to get off the line quickly too, right?

Advertisement

The answer is yes, they usually can. One of the big reasons is that launching bikes from a stop is hard. There's a dance between the gas and throttle that riders have to manage, or else they'll start too slow or wheelie the bike and lose the run entirely. Thus, it's not something a lot of folks do, and it's certainly not something a ton of folks do well (including me). When researching motorcycle quickness, it's fairly common for amateur riders to not come anywhere close to the times reported in the press.

However, people do drag race motorcycles, so a motorcycle's quickness does matter. Here are the fastest motorcycles we could find, measured by their reported acceleration to 60 MPH. Keep in mind that times may vary due to rider skill, weather conditions, and other factors, so the times listed here are approximations based on the data we were able to find. All times are also for stock bikes only, with no modifications.

Advertisement