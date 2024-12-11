6 Futuristic Motorcycles That Actually Exist

There are a lot of different kinds of motorcycles out there, but most of them conform to a handful of body styles. There are differences between makes and models of street bikes, sport bikes, cruisers, adventure bikes, and touring bikes on the market, but the vast majority of the vehicles in each category look relatively similar to each other. This is partially because the tried and true designs that we typically see are ideal for the physics of two-wheeled travel, but it's also because they are the styles that most consumers are currently looking for in any given generation. That said, there are always a few bikes out there that were designed with an eye toward the future.

Advertisement

A lot of bikes, such as the Yamaha PES2, Sonders Metacycle, Honda V4, Verge TS Pro, and MV Agusta Brutale 1000RS, have taken some creative leaps forward compared to their contemporaries, but there are quite a few bikes that have been made with even more futuristic designs. These vehicles challenge the norms that we've come to expect from certain breeds of motorcycle. Some of them are bespoke concept bikes that look like something out of a science fiction movie, while others have refined the designs that we're familiar with to the point that it looks like you're getting a glimpse of the future.