8 Classic Motorcycles That Are Still Affordable (For Now)

It's no secret that recent inflation and the echoes of the pandemic have sucked the power out of the dollar. And it is a truism that prices for cars and motorcycles seem to go up and up right until you drive your brand new vehicle off the lot — at which point its value plummets immediately.
Motorcycle price trends are hard to predict. On the one hand, motorcycles tend to be cheaper to purchase, maintain, and operate than cars or trucks. On the other, only some environments are suitable for year-round riding, and hauling the kids and their hockey gear to practice is a non-starter on the back of a Fireblade.
If you're in a spot where adding a motorcycle to your garage for fun or practicality is possible, we're here to help. Supply lines and other issues have jacked up the cost of a brand-new bike, and while there is a lot to know about buying a used motorcycle, dozens of used machines are out there just waiting for a happy new home. Some used motorcycles you should avoid at all costs, but there are also plenty of great options, regardless of your skill level, riding style, or budget.
Join us as we look at eight classic (or soon-to-be classic) motorcycles that will bring a smile to your face without breaking the bank.
Honda CB 750 (1969 to 1977) — $4,500
Anyone interested in motorcycles has heard of the Honda CB. While no one seems to be precisely sure what the CB stands for – theories include city bike, cross beam, citizen's bike, and a dozen others — what we do know is that the CB covers a spectrum of models spanning dozens of years. Honda has offered CBs in various configurations, from the buzz-around-town Benly S50 to the sporty CB1100 SF.
The Honda CB 750, one of the earliest big-bore, transverse four-cylinder motorcycles to emerge from Japan, was a game changer. It was an instant hit — some even consider it the world's first superbike. But don't let that label mislead you. Compared to its modern counterparts, this classic beauty is relatively tame.
The CB750 hits the sweet spot of being powerful enough for a veteran rider to enjoy while forgiving enough for a novice rider to learn. The later models weighed 550 pounds and produced 66 horsepower — a solid ratio that makes riding one a thrill while remaining manageable.
With 430,000 made and a small but growing legion of fans, there are enough aftermarket parts to go around. Compared to modern bikes, cool vintage motorcycles like the CB750 are mechanically simple (relatively speaking), with plenty of parts readily available for wrench-turners and hobbyists. And the best part? JD Power currently has the 1978 Honda 750 CB L model value in excellent condition under $4500.
Suzuki GSX-R 750 (2008 to 2010) — $5,000 to $10,000
The GSX-R 750 is a true legend in the track world, having captivated riders since its debut in 1984. As one of the pioneers of the '80s superbike revolution, the Gixxer has maintained its dominance in the road sportbike market for decades. This long production run translates into a wide selection of used models, and the 2008 through 2010 750 is a great place to start.
However, the GSX-R 750 may be a lot to handle for beginners — the 2010 model claims 148 horsepower at 12,800 rpm. With a wet weight of 419 pounds thanks to an aluminum frame, the 750 can reach 62mph in 3.2 seconds (if you can hang on). Basically, if you've been riding for a bit and are drooling for supersport, the 750's displacement marks an excellent middle ground above the 600 and beneath the mind-melting power of some of the literbikes on our list of cheap sport bikes with power.
Despite the '08 model approaching its 20th birthday, the bike's clean and timeless lines still look aggressive, angled, and curved in all the right ways, with its alien cyclops headlight and seat cover a dead giveaway that it's a Gixxer. JD Power marks the average retail value at just shy of $5,000. Though prices will vary, finding one below 10,000 should be a cinch.
For sport bike lovers, the late-aught Gixxer 750s offer incredible performance and sharp looks at a price reduced from the latest supersport offerings from the big four.
Suzuki GS 1000 (1980) — $3,500
Comfortable, powerful, and not part of the classic motorcycle zeitgeist, a GS1000 in good shape is an affordable old-school literbike with a lot of charm. After Honda kicked in the door with its four-cylinder CB, Japanese manufacturers competed for slices of the American market, resulting in ever more powerful and lighter bikes.
Suzuki introduced its GS 400 and GS 750 in 1976. In the name of getting faster without adding too much weight, engineers lengthened the stroke of the 750 in 1978, thus birthing the GS 1000. The Suzuki GS 750 was already the lightest bike in its class, giving its bigger displacement sibling an excellent power-to-weight ratio. The GS 1000 was ultra-fast for its day, with 90 horsepower and 61 lb-ft of torque at 6500 RPM in a 562-pound package.
Though Suzuki only produced the E model from 1978 to 1980, it spawned a shaft-driven version — the GS1000G — which then sired the GS1000GL, and both remained in production until 1982. Though the production run wasn't as impressive as the CB, these often-forgotten bikes enjoy some of the same benefits: being fast, comfortable, mechanically accessible, and dirt cheap. JD Power puts a value of less than $3500 on Suzuki GS1000Es in excellent condition.
Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 (2004) — $4,175
In production since 1958, Harley Davidson hit a winning combination with one of the most successful Harley-Davidsons ever made: the Sportster. Sometimes unfairly maligned as the baby Harley, the Sportster retains every ounce of Harley charm at a price point well under the full-sized machines.
Despite being twenty years old this year, the 2004 model ages well. Available with 883 or 1200 cc engines, the horsepower rating, which hovers between 55 and 60, may seem paltry compared to the GSXR-750. Don't be fooled. The torque of the 45-degree V-twin Evo seems to pull forever; there won't be any downshifting through three gears to take a corner like in the high-revving four-cylinder sport bikes.
What sets the '04 and later Sportster models apart from older models is that Harley added a critically needed feature: a rubber-mounted engine. And while Sportsters may not be the first word in comfort, the rubber-mounting makes an enormous difference over anything longer than a quick joyride.
The '04 comes in several trims, but our favorite is the Roadster — the only one with dual disc brakes in the front. What's nice about the Sportster is not only its affordable Harley charm, but the looks didn't change that much until a significant redesign hit the line in 2021. So your bike might be a bit older, but it won't look like it.
Honda Gold Wing SE (1993-1999) — $4,520 to $6,500
Typical Honda reliability and a progressive approach to developing the line have made the Gold Wing one of the most advanced and comfortable tourers on the market today. However, with a base price of nearly $25,000, which can climb fast to over $30,000 with a few extra bells and whistles, the brand-new offerings may not be for everyone.
Fortunately, Honda has been building the Gold Wing since 1975, so there are plenty of used ones to choose from. By the fourth generation of the bike, Honda pretty much had it down with the luxury comfort and smooth performance. If you don't mind slightly dated looks and an old-school antenna (you can take it off, we won't judge), the 1993 to 2000 Gold Wing SE may be your diamond in the rough.
The fourth-gen 1988 Gold Wing debuted with an unprecedented first in the motorcycle industry — a horizontally opposed six-cylinder 1500 cc engine. With smooth power delivery and plenty of it, the bike was heavy but eminently comfortable. Sound systems, heated foot pegs, ultra-comfortable seats, tons of storage, air adjustable front shock, and an incredible pillion backrest are some of the timeless benefits of the Gold Wing (the CB radio may not be as timeless, but it's still fun).
This generation of Gold Wing remains incredibly affordable — for now. Kelley Blue Book lists the 1993 model at a mere $4,520 in good condition, and the 2000 model isn't much more, with a good condition rating of $6,570.
Honda XR650L (mid-1990s) — $2,105
Honda builds everything. If off-roading is more your speed than highway-cruising comfort, the XR650L offers trademark reliability in an affordable, used package. The Honda XR650L is an excellent option for riders who enjoy off-roading as much as street riding. The fact that the modern XR650L, now in its 30th year, is essentially unchanged means either it is hopelessly outdated, or Honda hit on a winning combination from the jump.
Most signs point to the latter. On the market since 1993, the XR650L is a trail and street bike with a single-cylinder, single overhead cam 644 cc engine with 40 horsepower strapped into a predictably light package weighing 345 pounds. The power-weight combination is enough to send it up to 96 mph — plenty for street riding — while maintaining enough torque to get up any trail.
With a skid plate, high fenders, suspension with plenty of travel, and the required lighting for legal road riding, the XR650L may not have all the high-falutin features of a BMW or KTM, but it gets the job done simply and reliably. JD Power values the excellent condition 1994 XR650L at $2,105. It's tough to get on two wheels for less than that!
Triumph Bonneville (2001) — $3,000 to $5,000
Before the Japanese superbikes hit the scene in the late 1970s, the British had a lock on the performance roadrunner category, with a slew of cafe racers from the likes of Norton, Triumph, and Royal-Enfield. Unfortunately for the Brits, the craze for superbikes like the GS1000 and CB750 put a severe crimp in their hose. But the good news for cafe racer fans is the early millennium saw a nostalgic resurgence that put some elegant bikes on the market.
The air-cooled parallel twin 865 cc rebirth of the Triumph Bonneville has all the charm of the original bikes but the benefits of upgraded components and technology, including double overhead cams and four valves per cylinder. The Bonnie is smooth, powerful, and a legitimate head-turner, thanks to a retro design that hits a bullseye for anyone who loved the originals in the '60s and '70s.Triumph even disguised the fuel injectors as carbs. An excellent bike for tooling around town, the engine puts out 62 horsepower and 44 lb-ft of torque — plenty to get out of (or into) trouble.
Cafe racer lovers can pick up the early millennial Bonneville for between $3,000 and $5,000, with JD Power's excellent condition value pinned at $4.770. Predicting whether a bike will be a future classic is impossible, but this one is on our shortlist.
Suzuki SV (2003-2007) — $6,000 to $9,000
So you're a fan of a V-Twin and torquey, low-end power, but a cruiser's chrome styling doesn't raise your flag? Check out the Suzuki SV series — a naked streetfighter with mean looks and something for all skill levels. The 650 alone should keep even the most experienced riders entertained, while the 1000 is a certifiable beast.
As the name implies, the SV series is powered by a liquid-cooled 90-degree V twin. The SVs are certified roadsters, lightweight and maneuverable with outstanding balance thanks to a narrow centerline engine that rides low to the ground. Power comes on reasonably and in line, unlike the peaky, high-revving four-cylinder sport bikes. Yet the SVs still come with plenty of head-turning sports charm. And if full-fairing is more your style, the SV1000SZ has you covered.
The Suzuki SV series is not just a one-hit wonder, it's a product of continuous development and commitment from Suzuki. It's a step below the singularly performance-focused superbikes, but an SV will never be a bore for the average to excellent rider. A 2005 SV650 in excellent condition is valued at just under $6,000, while the bigger displacement of the 2005 SV1000 is priced at around $9,000. These numbers may not be small, but they definitely pack a punch in terms of performance value.