12 Used Motorcycles You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs
The thrill of riding a motorcycle often leaves one feeling like nothing else matters, and all your worries are left in the dust once you hit the open road. However, one pesky problem that looms is the barrier to entry when buying new. That's why many prospective motorcyclists buy used.
Much like buying any new vehicle, there are things you can do to shop wisely, such as checking the vehicle's ownership history, making sure before you test ride that the motorcycle isn't warm and that the person is honest and selling you a motorcycle that they actually own.
Besides the due diligence you put into vetting your potential motorcycle, there are some things that are just out of your hands — the knowledge of models that are notoriously annoying to deal with regarding ongoing repairs and issues that'll give you a headache and buyer's remorse.
This article covers 12 motorcycles you should steer clear of at all costs.
Ducati Monster 796 (2010-2013)
Usually, with Italian-made vehicles, one would expect nothing but excellence and quality build — think Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, and, of course, Ducati would be the first name to come to mind for motorcycles. Ducati was founded in 1926, and with nearly a century of manufacturing, the company is a symbol of excellence in the motorcycle industry. Ducati has a reputation for having a high price tag.
Pump the brakes on that idea, though. Not all Ducati motorcycles are perfect, like the Ducati Monster 796, made between 2010 and 2013. As the name suggests, this monster will cause most owners a series of headaches and hit their bank accounts hard with the constant costs to maintain and repair.
Issues include electrical problems, such as wires not being connected properly, which can result in melted or broken wires. The AC to DC conversion to charge the battery results in a faulty regulator rectifier. Hydraulic fluid leaks from wear and tear in rubber seals, causing issues with the clutch slave cylinder. And myriad migraines from oil leaks, head gasket failure, awkward seating, a lot of vibration, and how often maintenance is required – 12,000 miles or every 2 years for a belt change and 6,000 miles for valve maintenance.
It is also worth noting that some 2012 models were recalled twice for friction material on the backing plate of the rear brake pads detaching and potential fuel leakage from micro-cracking in the fuel lines due to raw materials not drying enough.
Honda CBR900RR Fireblade
When you want to buy quality machinery that lasts forever, you think of Japanese-made vehicles. Honda has over a century of history and produced its first true motorcycle in 1949. The company started walking before running, so to speak, and began producing motor-assisted bicycles before evolving into the motorcycle powerhouse it is today.
With the Honda CBR900RR Fireblade, you'd probably be better off walking and then running full sprint away from this motorcycle rather than dealing with all the nightmares. With a cool name like "Fireblade," what could go wrong? It's also one of the coolest-looking motorcycles Honda ever made. However, looks can be deceiving, plus it's what's on the inside that matters!
This motorcycle is often wrecked, so potential buyers should check the history. According to the owner reviews on FireBlades, the gearbox has issues, as does the second gear. Other issues include regulator failure, rod bearing issues, and gears that wear and break.
Harley Sportster (pre-2004 models)
Owning a Harley can feel like owning a piece of history. Noted for being one of the world's largest motorcycle manufacturers, the company had humble beginnings in a small shed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, dating back to 1903. It always seems like the most successful companies are born from a garage or shed. From then on, Harley evolved to produce some iconic models, and unfortunately, hit some bumps and manufactured some duds, like the earlier Harley Sportster (pre-2004 models).
The Harley Sportsters prior to 2004 had engines that weren't rubber-mounted, leading motorcyclists to experience bumpy rides, and some had issues with stalling. Even if the batteries or plugs were swapped, the issue persisted.
Now, Harleys are known for their loud, beastly rumblings, but the Sportsters sound like they've got something caught in their throat, like loose exhaust bolts that rattle. Other reasons to steer clear of the Sportsters are issues with the faulty clutch plate design leads to gear slippage. This kind of erratic clutch behavior and difficulty shifting gears isn't what you want, especially if you're looking for affordable Harley Davidson motorcycles for new riders.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
The Kawasaki Ninja is legendary in the world of sports bikes, dating back to the early '80s when Japanese motorcycle manufacturers were competing to produce the fastest, most powerful motorcycles. It's argued that the Kawasaki Ninja is one of the most famous motorcycles ever made.
The first Ninja (the GPZ900R) was introduced in 1984, and since then, the name has stuck as a way to convey the bike's fast, agile, powerful performance. As time went on and Kawasaki produced the Ninja ZX-6R models, the Ninja spirit waned, and issues arose, leading to harsh ride quality paired with high running costs.
According to reviews on zxforums, common issues with the early 2000s models include transmission issues, especially with the second gear engagement dogs wearing out, and shift forks going out quickly. Misfires and problems with the Engine Control Unit (ECU) stem from heat from the exhaust shorting out the ECU.
BMW K1200S
Initially an aircraft engine manufacturer, BMW has evolved over the years to produce some pretty amazing motorcycles. Starting with the R32, which was first introduced in 1923, skip forward a hundred years, and the company is still pumping out motorcycles. The Germans are known for manufacturing, and we wouldn't expect anything less with BMW motorcycles. However, the BMW K1200S has had its fair share of hiccups and complaints, throwing the model's reputation into question with issues like complexity and high maintenance costs.
The BMW K1200S also made the list of recalls BMW made with motorcycles with rear-wheel troubles – not a good thing to experience when zipping down the road. While the model has a sleek design and impressive performance, don't let this distract you from other problems like chain issues and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) failure. These are issues more commonly found in models made before 2007, so consider looking for models made after or even the improved K1300S model.
Aprilia RSV Mille
Aprilia is an Italian motorcycle manufacturer founded in Noale, Italy, in 1945. While the company initially made bicycles, it transitioned to scooters and small 50cc motorcycles in 1968. Since then, Aprilia has focused on producing motorcycles that are championship-worthy in both the 125cc and 250cc classes.
In 2004, the Aprilia RSV Mille was launched and continued to be sold until 2010 with many versions of the model being manufactured. However, during this period, some riders experienced issues like starter solenoid failures resulting in intermittent, fickle starting or even the starter running well after the engine has already been ignited. The model also had issues with faulty fuel pumps, hard clutch, quick battery drain, high engine temperature, and regulator rectifier failure.
Even though Aprilia has some of the best motorcycles ever made, with the RSV Mille models, riders are warned that you may need to pay mind to maintenance and costs attached to this ride.
Triumph Daytona 675
Much like other motorcycle manufacturers, Triumph started out producing bicycles in 1888 before evolving into the motorcycle company that it is today. Fast forward to 2006, and Triumph releases the Daytona 675. This motorcycle has its share of issues, and according to some users on r/Triumph, the capacity to shift gears up or down is a problem.
For the Triumph Daytona 675 from 2013-2014, recalls for myriad issues included: ABS modulator needing replacement, transmission pivot plate, oil leaks from counter shaft seal, cables stretching, coolant leak on the left side, shaky mirrors, catchy clutch pull, and shock absorber damping rod nut loosening.
While there is a lot to consider regarding the Triumph Daytona 675, one thing to keep in mind is the ongoing running costs and how much servicing would be needed. Servicing is recommended every 6,000 miles, with alternate minor or major fuel hoses to be replaced every 24,000 miles.
Yamaha YZF-R6 (late '90s and early '00s models)
Established in 1955, Yamaha Motor Company, Ltd. began producing motorcycles, first starting with the 125cc "YA-1." Since then, Yamaha has continued to innovate and expand its range of motorcycle models. When considering buying a used motorcycle, Yamaha is usually a trusted brand, but if you come across a YZF-R6, be warned.
This legendary Yamaha sports bike was discontinued. It's usually not a good idea to buy a used motorcycle that's discontinued, given that rarer bikes typically equate to higher costs. Excluding this, the YZF-R6 has its own issues. It's a non-starter, quite literally, with many complaining of clicking noises with no engine turnover, the engine heats up resulting in tight valves, it won't stay running, if dropped and the safety switch is activated, it won't start till reset, and it has trouble going into neutral if low on oil.
According to r6-forum, many owners claim problems from the engine's extreme "ticking" noise and risk of lock-up from lack of oil. The 99 to 2002 R6s have been noted to have a front sprocket nut that backs itself off and rips chunks of the engine block off. The earlier models are prone to having the second gear go out with the steering stem bearing loosening up over time. And models from 2003 to 2005 have coil issues, with the 2006 to 2007 models having engine bearings that come apart.
Ducati 1299 Panigale (2015-2017)
Ducati makes the list again, but this time, the model in question is the 1299 Panigale. Even though the motorcycle is one of the five fastest Ducati motorcycles ever built, we ought to slow down and take a closer look. Ducati is already notorious for being expensive, and the 1299's made from 2015-2017 are no exception. The model, besides having a hefty price tag, comes with many issues buyers should be aware of.
Some complaints about this beast are the heavy clutch and engine noise when cruising at lower speeds. After a while, it can be uncomfortable to ride; just looking at the design of the motorcycle you know you're going to be hunched over, hitting top speeds, but not without worrying about unreliable fluid leaks and quick shifter module issues. This bike also runs hot and generates a lot of heat, but to be expected when you're dealing with a 1285cc, V-twin engine. The bike also weighs 190 kilograms, which can be pretty heavy to handle.
Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Motorcycles has a long history as one of Sweden's best motorcycle manufacturers. The motorcycles produced by the company include a wide range of unique models with state-of-the-art technology. Unfortunately, the Norden 901 makes the list as a used motorcycle you should probably steer clear of. Besides the superficial flaws like paint and the wear on seats and grips, there are issues with the "bones" of the bike, such as brackets bending and mounts loosening.
Because the Norden 901 is special, it requires special tools to maintain — kind of like needing that pesky, special screwdriver just to attempt to take apart a device. Common problems noted by owners include overheating, abnormal fuel odor, rough shifting and a shoddy gearbox, and suspension that's too stiff.
These days, the problem is that everything moves from mechanical to electrical, opening the door for more headaches. The Norden 901 isn't short on electrical issues, ranging from faulty dashboard indicators to lighting system failures and battery drains from electrical faults or software bugs.
Essence Motorcycles E-Raw
Essence Motorcycles is a French startup based in Lyon. The E-Raw concept was introduced in early 2017 and saw a very limited series of ten electric motorcycles. Even if you did manage to find one of these used motorcycles for sale, it is one of those motorcycles that probably looks cooler on paper than in reality. Just looking at the design, claimed as a "stylish streetfighter," it looks impractical and feels unnatural to handle.
With a price tag of $29,000, the electric motorcycle has its share of complaints, especially with the uncomfortable seat. Suspension issues make it so riders are in for a bumpy ride, too. The specs look good, with a range of 200 kilometers, max speed of 200km/h, and 204 horsepower.
For that price and the fact there aren't that many out there, it'd be a pretty big risk to buy used. Sometimes, being a first adopter of a cool new concept may seem like a good idea, but in this case, it may pay to be patient and hold out for tried and true electric models.
Suzuki TL1000S
Even though the company has to compete with its Japanese brethren like Honda, Yamaha, and Kawasaki, Suzuki has been producing motorcycles since 1952 and has had success in the industry. While Suzuki has had past successes with some reliable and well-made models, you should steer clear of the TL1000S as it is one of the most unreliable motorcycles ever built.
Owners of the Suzuki TL1000S warn of a poor-quality build, with cracks in the frame, rear rotary damper cracks, and less common cracks near the head stem. The rear suspension also exhibits constant overheating and fuel pump issues.
There are always some electrical issues that can happen, but with the TL1000S, it seems any of them can happen – from battery drain, to power loss and voltage regulator headaches. To further add salt to the wound, the TL1000S has corrosion issues in the wire harnesses which can be a problem if you're riding in bad winter conditions.