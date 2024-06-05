Is The Suzuki GSX-R750 A Good Motorcycle For Beginners?
If you're brand new to the motorcycle world, it can be challenging to know where to start. With no experience, you should probably consider signing up for a motorcycle instruction class that will give you hands-on learning opportunities and make sure you're riding safely. Of course, you'll also want to make sure you choose a bike that you are comfortable with. The right bike strikes a balance of comfort, weight, handling, performance, and price for the individual rider. The fastest Suzuki bikes will be more geared toward seasoned riders, and if you're just starting out you might want to avoid the bikes used by the pros.
The Suzuki GSX-R750 features a more than capable powerplant and ergonomic concessions that make it a good option for beginner riders. Looking at reviews from some major online motorcycle publications and individual reviews posted by everyday riders, it seems like the GSX-R750 is generally regarded as comfortable and has a solid though not extraordinary ride. Although it's on the pricey side, its robust engine means it could be a rider's mainstay even as their skills improve. Ultimately, it's up to you to decide if this model is right, but it's certainly a compelling option as one of the best Suzuki motorcycles ever made.
The Suzuki GSX-R750 is a comfortable bike for beginner riders
While this Suzuki looks like an absolute rocket made for the racetrack, it still has a relatively relaxed ride with plenty of places to put your feet. However, it might not be the best bike if you're traveling long distances on the freeway, although Cycle World notes that "if you're limber enough and have a jacket with padding in the left elbow to lean on, it's not insufferable through a tank of fuel or three."
The seat is set low, so getting on and off the GSX-R750 is easier than some other models. This could be handy for a newcomer, as it'll be a less awkward to dismount, especially if you're a smaller rider. Still, taller riders find it comfortable as well, with one Devitt reviewer saying, "I stand 6'4" and I find it really comfy." Another reviewer noted that the material is suitably soft on the seat, particularly if you're comparing it to other similar brands.
The GSX-R750's weight is a plus for beginners
Even with the gas tank filled to the brim, the GSX-R750 is only 420 pounds. For beginners, the weight of the motorcycle can drastically alter the experience, and fewer pounds is better. A new rider is still learning and honing their skills, so control is paramount. If your first bike is heavy and you feel a loss of control at any point, it can be dangerous. On the other hand, you also want your motorcycle to be able to withstand some wear and tear, and heavier bikes might be more aptly prepared to pass over potholes without being impacted too much. Given that sport bikes average between 300 and 500 pounds, this Suzuki falls somewhere in the middle in terms of weight.
While the GSX-R750 certainly has the look of an aggressive, over-the-top performance machine, its handling isn't as responsive or tight as other options on the market. For a hardcore expert, a lack of bold handling might be a deal breaker. However, the GSX-R750's mild cornering ability is actually a plus for beginners. With this Suzuki sport bike, the less-focused handling may help new riders avoid incidents, as the bike won't be privy to make dramatic changes at the smallest slight of hand, and turning will be more lenient. As one reviewer stated on Devitt: "It is lightweight and forgiving if you make a mistake in a corner."
Both the engine and price might be intense for new riders
The GSX-R750 has a large 750cc four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that can reach 60 mph in just under three seconds. With 128.4 horsepower and 56.4-pound feet of torque, this Suzuki can reach up to 162 mph. While this power might sound intimidating for a beginner, one review on Cycle World said the bike's power didn't reach the level of being "overwhelming."
On the one hand, the 2024 GSX-R750's larger engine is a bit much for a beginner beyond the first few gears. On the other hand, this bike will grow with a beginner, and riders can get comfortable with its more advanced features as their skills mature.
Unfortunately, the GSX-R750 doesn't make the list of the most affordable Suzuki motorcycles you can buy today. A new Suzuki GSX-R750 runs $12,999. Although it offers a larger engine, it is still a lot more pricey than other options like the $9,899 Honda CBR650R or the $8,299 Kawasaki Ninja 650. For those who are just getting into sport bikes, this larger price tag can be difficult to justify — especially when you consider that other than some new graphics, the 2021 bike hasn't been updated since 2011. If cost is an issue, the new-rider-friendly GSX250R, although less robust, might be an even better option at only $5,099.
Methodology
The GSX-R750 first debuted back in 1985 and 2024 marks its 39th iteration. This article focused on newer versions of the sport bike going back as far as 2013 up to the current model. The information gathered was sourced from reviews by Motorcyclist, Cycle World, and a list of GSX-R750 owner reviews found on the Devitt insurance website. A motorcycle model can be very subjective in terms of comfort, ride, and feel. The Suzuki GSX-R750 may be a good option for some beginners, but hands-on experience should be the determining factor for any bike purchase.