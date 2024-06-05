Is The Suzuki GSX-R750 A Good Motorcycle For Beginners?

If you're brand new to the motorcycle world, it can be challenging to know where to start. With no experience, you should probably consider signing up for a motorcycle instruction class that will give you hands-on learning opportunities and make sure you're riding safely. Of course, you'll also want to make sure you choose a bike that you are comfortable with. The right bike strikes a balance of comfort, weight, handling, performance, and price for the individual rider. The fastest Suzuki bikes will be more geared toward seasoned riders, and if you're just starting out you might want to avoid the bikes used by the pros.

The Suzuki GSX-R750 features a more than capable powerplant and ergonomic concessions that make it a good option for beginner riders. Looking at reviews from some major online motorcycle publications and individual reviews posted by everyday riders, it seems like the GSX-R750 is generally regarded as comfortable and has a solid though not extraordinary ride. Although it's on the pricey side, its robust engine means it could be a rider's mainstay even as their skills improve. Ultimately, it's up to you to decide if this model is right, but it's certainly a compelling option as one of the best Suzuki motorcycles ever made.