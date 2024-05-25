All About The 2013 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Motorcycle

Since its 1984 debut, the moniker "Ninja" has been a prominent name in sport bikes. The Kawasaki Ninja is one of the most famous motorcycles ever made for a few reasons. Engineers at the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer have a history of pushing the envelope of performance and proving the enhanced capability of their machines on the track. One of the more interesting iterations arrived in 2013 with the Ninja 650.

The 2013 Ninja 650 looks incredibly sporty, but often takes new riders by surprise because it's actually comfortable. With a 4-stroke parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine, the Ninja 650 provides a thrilling throttle response and a more aggressive torque curve than its Honda CBR500R rival. This version of Ninja combines sharp looks, a robust engine, and comfortable design with an aggressive price point. For those trying to decide between the Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs. 650, there are several differences, with the 650 being one of the fastest Kawasaki motorcycles for seasoned riders.