5 Fast Suzuki Motorcycles For Seasoned Riders
The Suzuki motorcycle company surprisingly didn't get its start making motorcycles, but the company has grown into one of the most well-known manufacturers today with plants all across the globe. Many of the fastest motorcycles ever built by Suzuki are still in production today, and even the Hayabusa and Katana managed to rise from the ashes after being discontinued.
A seasoned rider is somebody who's ridden a bike before and is comfortable with one on the road. Speedy bikes aren't always the most beginner-friendly, as it's easy to be caught off-guard by quick acceleration and can be tough to slow down safely. Hitting speeds over 100 mph is dangerous on its own, and these Suzuki bikes can blow well past that. Of course, you'll need to make sure your experience level is appropriate to hit high speeds and that there are no strong winds, rain, or other conditions posing additional safety risks before even considering to push the speed gauge on these bikes. But if you have a long straightaway available, the seasoned rider will be able to enjoy it on one of these fast motorcycles.
GSX-S1000
An engine with lots of ccs isn't the be-all-end-all in performance, but it's tough to ignore the power of the 999 cc engine the Suzuki GSX-S1000 sports. Seasoned riders can get a lot of control out of the smooth engine response, which will be necessary when nearing or reaching its top speed of nearly 150 mph.
Suzuki boasts that the engine's digital ignition can "increase spark strength and combustion efficiency" — two things that give the bike more power and a better throttle response. To top it off, the base MSRP comes in at $11,699, so while it's not the cheapest bike around, it's something that doesn't exactly break the bank for this type of performance. In fact, it's cheaper than some of its rivals, like the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX and the Honda CB1000R, which have MSRPs starting at $13,699 and $12,999, respectively. This makes the S1000 one of the more affordable 1000 cc engines on the market.
Suzuki Hayabusa
Every seasoned motorcycle rider should know about the Suzuki Hayabusa. The 2023 Hayabusa is equipped with a big 1340 cc engine that allows it to hit top speeds of around 190 mph, which can only be reached if you surpass a limiter that stops it from going over 186. If you're not ready for that type of speed, you can also tweak the launch control on your Hayabusa to restrict your RPM to 4,000, 6,000, and 8,000 in levels one, two, and three respectively.
While the Hayabusa is a legendary bike from Suzuki, the base MSRP for one is $18,799, so it's more expensive than other Suzuki bikes on the list. Seasoned riders looking to move on from their starter bike can recoup some of the cost by selling their old bike, and that makes the price easier to swallow. At the end of the day, you are getting a high-performing motorcycle. As one reviewer summarized on RevZilla, the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa "just begs to be described as the most of everything."
Suzuki Katana
The original Katana debuted back in 1981. The model went through several updates, but was discontinued in 2006. It returned in 2019 and again in 2024 for a limited run. While that means it's not mass-produced like many of the manufacturer's other bikes, it's not impossible to get your hands on one. Its 999 cc engine has the same base that powers the S1000 from this list. With six gears, this bike packs quite a punch and can reach upwards of 150 mph, which is in line with the S1000. Its seat is fairly tall at 32.5 inches, making this bike more suited for seasoned riders, as new riders might feel more confident with a lower height so they can place their feet firmly on the ground for balance.
The MSRP for the 2024 Katana begins at $13,879, so it's relatively affordable compared to some of the other options on the list. This does have the downside of making it more obtainable to people, which, combined with its limited availability, might make it tougher to find.
Suzuki GSX-8S
While a 776 cc engine is smaller than the others on the list, that doesn't mean the GSX-8S lacks speed. This motorcycle can accelerate to about 145 mph, so while it doesn't match the top speed of Suzuki's highest of high-end bikes, it comes close enough that the average person might not even notice the difference. This bike boasts a compact, parallel, twin engine that helps make the GSX-8S closer to a mid-size than some of the bulkier motorcycles on the list with bigger engines.
A few things are working in the favor of this bike despite the slower speed. The biggest thing that sets the GSX-8S apart from many others on the list is the price. Its MSRP of $8,999 makes it among the cheapest bikes on the list. So if you're not concerned about being on the bleeding edge of top speeds, this bike is a good compromise that's affordable and speedy at the same time. Notably, the GSX-8S is also built with a suspension that gives the driver more control on rides, making it a boon to seasoned and beginner riders alike.
Suzuki GSX-S750Z
The Suzuki GSX-S750Z has the smallest engine on the list, but size isn't everything. The engine powering the S750Z is a 749 cc four-cylinder engine, and this is still a fast motorcycle. Its acceleration to a maximum of 142 mph does place it last on this list for top speed, but that's still plenty fast for a lot of people. Plus, the smaller size helps the bike maintain its sleek look.
MSRP for this bike begins at $8,649, making it the cheapest of all the featured motorcycles. Although, generally, the smaller the engine, the lower the top speed, this sacrifice could be worth it if you're finding yourself saving thousands of dollars. For example, the difference in top speed between this bike and the GSX-8S is just 3 mph, but you can save over $300 by picking up the S750Z instead. Compared to the S1000, on the other hand, you're looking at paying around $3,000 more for fewer than 10 additional mph of speed. If you're on a budget, it's something worth considering. A good price on an easy-to-handle bike with a solid engine is nothing to scoff at.
How were these five bikes chosen?
Suzuki has many speedy bikes in its arsenal, so it's tough to narrow it down to just five bikes. For the sake of this list, we only included bikes that hit over 140 mph while also focusing on bikes of varying sizes. Budget is a big thing that comes into play for buyers, so there are motorcycles of varying prices on the list. The cheaper options aren't going to be your fastest ones, but they'll get you where you need to go.
Hitting a bike's top speed isn't something you'll do with a lot of regularity, and in many cases, the average person won't even come close. While it's nice to know your bike can break the 150-mph threshold, it could make more sense to save yourself the cash and go with something much cheaper. Other factors also come into play, including size and comfort. There's more to consider than just speed.