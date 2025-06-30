Who Owns Harley-Davidson, And Where Are Its Motorcycles Made?

Thanks to their consistency in making reliable motorcycles, Japanese brands like Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Kawasaki have successfully gained dominance in the United States. In fact, in 2024, almost 50% of owners have a Japanese bike, and Honda is currently the leading motorcycle brand in the country, according to Statista.

While Japanese motorcycles are undeniably great rides, American riders have stayed quite loyal to one bike manufacturer with domestic roots: Harley-Davidson. It's only second to Honda in overall U.S. market share, but Harley-Davidson motorcycles are easily among the most recognizable on the road. Models like the Fat Boy and Sportster are just as iconic as when they first came out, despite the modern upgrades they received over the years. And now, even after a century in the market, Harleys remain a legendary symbol of freedom and heritage in the biker community.

But 100 years in, and plenty of business changes have surely transpired within H-D. Who owns the company now, and are their motorcycles still U.S.-made?