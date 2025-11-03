5 More Famously Reliable Made-In-America Motorcycles
Motorcycles are popularly loved for their style, performance, and fuel efficiency. For many buyers, the decision to get a bike depends primarily on these factors, but over time, reliability becomes a more pressing need.
However, it's not always easy to tell how long your bike will last. Brands often get mixed reviews regarding their performance, and if you're looking to make a purchase, you'll likely find plenty of myths and anecdotal evidence online. This isn't surprising since maintenance habits and riding conditions play a major role in how well a motorcycle holds up over time. Even so, some bikes have earned a stronger reputation than others for long-term quality, supported by both professional reviews and owner feedback.
While many foreign motorcycles deliver both in performance and reliability, made-in-America bikes have also proven to be up to the challenge. After all, the U.S. remains a leading market for motorcycles globally. We earlier explored some of the most reliable motorcycle models ever built in the U.S.; here are five more of these famously reliable motorcycles.
Zero SR/S
If you're searching for the motorcycle version of Tesla, Zero bikes are a top contender, and it's not just because they're among the most recognizable American electric bikes, but also because of their superior tech. The Zero SR/S is the company's take on a fully-flared sports tourer. It's fast, engaging, and practical, but most importantly, it has a pretty impressive build. MCN scores the Zero SR/S a four out of five for reliability and build quality, noting that it looks and feels well-made.
Forum reviews provide some additional insight into the bike's reliability. There are minimal complaints as regards quality, and the issues mentioned are typically easy to resolve. Zero bikes also have a five-year battery warranty, regardless of the mileage, so that's one less thing to worry about.
However, the Zero SR/S has only been produced since 2020, so long-term reliability can't be determined just yet, but early reports suggest that it's performing well and living up to its reputation so far.
Harley-Davidson Pan America
Harley-Davidson is already well-established among American motorcycle fans, but the Pan America was an unprecedented venture into adventure motorcycles. In fact, it's easily one of the best Harley-Davidsons that has ever been made. This model is built for both paved roads and dirt terrain, so it offers a good deal of versatility and durability, and delivers quite well performance-wise.
Even though the bike does not embody the typical Harley aesthetic, the build quality is not far off from what you would get in a typical Harley. MCN rates the 2021 model a four out of five for reliability and build quality, but when it comes to owner feedback, this score drops slightly to 3.85. Complaints are minimal, but there were some concerns about corrosion.
Owners also praise the bike for its excellent ride quality and comfort level, despite it being a weighty machine. For an adventure bike, those are things you want to look out for.
Zero S
Also belonging to the family of electric bikes, the Zero S, while not the cheapest option, is considered the company's entry-level model. It is powered by the Z-Force 14.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, which keeps noise to a minimal level and offers up to 154 miles of city range. This roadster has a stylish, minimalist frame, making it versatile and ideal for everyday use.
Quality-wise, the Zero S has an impressive build, and 2017-2019 models are rated four out of five for reliability by MCN, while owners give it a perfect five out of five. The annual service cost is also pegged at a pretty low cost of £50 (about $69, as of October 2025). Although it isn't a budget motorcycle, its strong build quality and affordable maintenance make it a worthwhile investment. The most recent models (2020- present) don't rate quite as high, though, as reliability ratings for these sit at three out of five. The bikes are nonetheless noted for having minimal servicing costs.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire
The LiveWire was the first mass-produced electric motorcycle by Harley-Davidson, and a major departure from what most people associate with the brand. It's electric, so it doesn't offer the rich, loud sound effect typical of Harleys. Still, it is a model that has generally had positive reviews for quality and reliability.
From its overall design, the LiveWire reflects Harley-Davidson's attention to detail. It is evidently built with quality in mind, from the rich paint to the leather tank pads and solid materials. Nothing on the bike is out of place or flimsy. Although MCN rates this a three out of five for reliability, the review states that the chassis components and Bosch electronics should not give you any problems in the long run. Owner's reliability ratings, on the other hand, rate the bike a five out of five and commend a premium quality that lives up to the price tag.
The LiveWire has now left the Harley-Davidson banner, operating as its own sub-brand of fully electrified motorcycles. While it might be too early to speak to the long-term reliability of newer models, these motorcycles appear promising.
Harley Davidson Road King
The Road King is one of Harley-Davidson's most successful models for a reason. As its name suggests, it is built to command presence on the road, offering the power and comfort required for touring. Since its debut, the motorcycle has been through various enhancements and advancements. Recent models are now powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114, which was introduced in 2017 and produces 93 horsepower.
Many riders have come to trust the dependability of the Road King, reporting that with regular maintenance and servicing, this bike can easily last you many thousands of miles. Its MCN review suggests that the bike's quality is consistent with that of most Harleys, and pegs it at four stars out of five. Although the bike comes with a costly price tag, the cost of running it isn't so expensive, so it also offers pretty good value for money. Overall, the Road King is simply hard to go wrong with. It's a classic Harley, and newer releases feature more tech upgrades for a better riding experience.
Methodology
Picking up from our previous article on the most reliable motorcycles built in the US, we explored other motorcycles that have been proven as dependable by looking at forums, professional reviews, and ratings reported by Motorcycle News (MCN). Using this information, we then identified unique features and specifications that made those we ultimately chose stand out, as well as how their price equated to value for the owner.