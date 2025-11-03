5 More Famously Reliable Made-In-America Motorcycles

Motorcycles are popularly loved for their style, performance, and fuel efficiency. For many buyers, the decision to get a bike depends primarily on these factors, but over time, reliability becomes a more pressing need.

However, it's not always easy to tell how long your bike will last. Brands often get mixed reviews regarding their performance, and if you're looking to make a purchase, you'll likely find plenty of myths and anecdotal evidence online. This isn't surprising since maintenance habits and riding conditions play a major role in how well a motorcycle holds up over time. Even so, some bikes have earned a stronger reputation than others for long-term quality, supported by both professional reviews and owner feedback.

While many foreign motorcycles deliver both in performance and reliability, made-in-America bikes have also proven to be up to the challenge. After all, the U.S. remains a leading market for motorcycles globally. We earlier explored some of the most reliable motorcycle models ever built in the U.S.; here are five more of these famously reliable motorcycles.