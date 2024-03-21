5 Of The Most Reliable Motorcycle Models Ever Built In The U.S.

There is a lot to consider when buying a motorcycle. Manufacturers will typically try to sell you on performance, specs, and features, but reliability is a metric often overlooked. It doesn't matter how fast your bike can get from 0-60 when you've blown a piston ring and stranded on the side of the highway. This is doubly important to consider when purchasing a used bike. Even if the vehicle doesn't have any obvious wear or tear, some models are known to develop internal troubles as the miles stack up, which can cost more to fix than the bike is worth.

Most people who think of reliability turn to Japanese manufacturers like Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki or European ones like BMW and Royal Enfield, but there are plenty of American-made motorcycles that have earned a reputation for being able to stand the test of time as well. One of the best ways to find out which of these models stands out is to start by looking at forums from experienced motorcycle riders listing their favorites and then cross reference these with reported owner reliability ratings. With all that in mind, here are five of the most reliable motorcycles ever built in the U.S. Those familiar with American motorcycle manufacturers probably won't be surprised to learn that Harley-Davidson makes four of the five bikes on this list.