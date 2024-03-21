5 Of The Most Reliable Motorcycle Models Ever Built In The U.S.
There is a lot to consider when buying a motorcycle. Manufacturers will typically try to sell you on performance, specs, and features, but reliability is a metric often overlooked. It doesn't matter how fast your bike can get from 0-60 when you've blown a piston ring and stranded on the side of the highway. This is doubly important to consider when purchasing a used bike. Even if the vehicle doesn't have any obvious wear or tear, some models are known to develop internal troubles as the miles stack up, which can cost more to fix than the bike is worth.
Most people who think of reliability turn to Japanese manufacturers like Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki or European ones like BMW and Royal Enfield, but there are plenty of American-made motorcycles that have earned a reputation for being able to stand the test of time as well. One of the best ways to find out which of these models stands out is to start by looking at forums from experienced motorcycle riders listing their favorites and then cross reference these with reported owner reliability ratings. With all that in mind, here are five of the most reliable motorcycles ever built in the U.S. Those familiar with American motorcycle manufacturers probably won't be surprised to learn that Harley-Davidson makes four of the five bikes on this list.
Indian Scout
The first motorcycle to make the list is the only one not made by Harley-Davidson. The Indian Scout is a newcomer... sort of. Indian is one of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers in America, having released its first bike back in 1902. The original version of the Scout from which it takes its name came out in 1919, but the Scout as we know it today is a contemporary re-interpretation of the bike, which has only been around since 2014. This new Scout has garnered a lot of fans, as many riders appreciate its retro style in combination with its modern performance and amenities. It's also considered one of the more reliable American-made motorcycles on the market.
According to MCN, the post-2014 Indian Scout has an owner's reliability rating of 4.4 out of 5. They stated that "a few people have issues with minor things such as corrosion, while others had slightly more problematic faults such as the handlebar grip coming off mid-ride." However, these are relatively easy fixes, and it seems that few reports have had any major criticism regarding the proprietary 69 cubic inch 100 horsepower V-twin engine that has been used on the bike since 2015.
Harley-Davidson Softail
A consumer report study from 2015 showed that Harleys were among the more reliable motorcycle brands on the market. They were deemed more likely to fail than bikes from some Japanese brands but less likely to fail than the European ones. What might come as even more of a surprise is that three of the bikes on this list actually use the same engine.
The Harley-Davidson Softail was first introduced in 1984. There was a growing call for custom chopper motorcycles, and the Softail was Harley's response. This motorcycle was launched the same year Harley also launched its Evolution engine, which reviewers widely consider one of the most reliable motorcycle engines ever built. The newer models now use the Milwaukee Eight 107 engine, but the bike's reputation for reliability continues unfettered. The Softail itself was also designed for customization, making it easy to swap out parts. All of this adds up to a bike that's easy to keep running for a long time with proper maintenance.
MCN shared a review of the '88-'90 Softail and reported that it has an owner's reliability rating of 4.7 out of 5. "Well built, like all modern Harley-Davidsons," they said. "Breakdowns are fairly rare, as are major problems as long as the motorcycle is well cared for. Corrosion can be a problem with the Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail, but few get used in winter." It's worth noting, however, that the Softail line wouldn't be rated this highly again until the Slim sub-models were released in 2012.
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
The second Harley to make the list is the Fat Boy –- a low, heavy cruiser designed for smooth riding. This bike was first introduced in 1989 and only received minor modifications yearly until it was later remodeled in 2018. Early Fat Boy models also used the Evolution engine and benefitted from its reputation for reliability.
The earlier editions of the Fat Bot received an impressive 4.7 out of 5 for reliability from MCN. "Build quality is fair, and the Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy is about as rugged as new motorcycles come," the report states. "Steel proliferates over alloy, finishes are decent quality, and mechanicals are generally proven and understressed, so you should have no worries with your Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy." The newer editions following the changes in 2018 were downgraded to a much less impressive owner's reliability rating of 3.8 out of 5, however. MCN argued that there was no real cause for concern but that it was simply too early to tell how these changes would affect its reliability in the long run.
Harley-Davidson Dyna
Next up is another Harley-Davidson, the Dyna. This model was first introduced in 1991. It was designed to bridge the gap between smaller cruisers like the Sportster and the larger and heavier touring motorcycles. It's been a popular choice among collectors for years and has only grown more coveted since the line was discontinued and consolidated into the Softail model in 2018.
This is the only Harley on this list that never had the Evolution engine, as its bulky frame required the use of the larger Twin Cam. Even so, it's considered one of the most reliable American motorcycles ever made.
MCN reported that the '95-'09 Dyna Glide has a perfect 5 out of 5 owner's reliability rating. "The Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide is a modern Harley, so paint, build quality, robustness, etc., are a given to be amongst the best anywhere," MCN states. "Reliability is a pretty much beyond question, too, after all the Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide is a big, massively refined yet understressed motorcycle ridden very little and serviced often by wealthy people." So, while it is regarded as extremely reliable, a large portion of that may have more to do with the immaculate maintenance many of these bikes have received than their actual durability.
Harley-Davidson Sportster
Finally, we have the Harley-Davidson Sportster. There are a lot of reasons to love all the different versions of this bike. It was first introduced in 1957 as the successor to the Model K. It was originally released with a 55-cubic-inch pushrod overhead valve engine. However, it was eventually fitted with the Evolution engine in '86, and current models use Harley's 76.4-cubic-inch Revolution Max engines.
There are several submodels of the Sportseter with reputations of reliability. The Sportster 1200 Iron is often considered one of the most reliable motorcycles from the brand. However, it's worth noting that its predecessor, the incredibly popular Sportster Iron 883, might be even more reliable.
The 2015-2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster 883 Iron has a perfect owners' reliability rating of 5 out of 5 on MCN, beating out the 1200's 4 out of 5. The report makes it clear that there are still problems riders may encounter over time. "The air-cooled Evolution motor in the Sportster range has been around so long now that all the major kinks have been ironed out. The only potential nasty that remains is the spring plate in the clutch, which is known to fail and can be an expensive fix." However, they also note that intermittently changing out clutch plates can prevent this and keep the bike running for a long time. With proper maintenance, this might just be the most reliable American-made motorcycle of all time.
Our Methodology
In order to compose this list, we started by checking out forums dedicated to American-made motorcycles and looking for the bikes that were most frequently mentioned for their reliability. Once we had a few names in mind, we checked these against the owner's reliability rating reported by MCN and chose the ones with the highest ratings. We then took a look at the individual specifications and features that distinguished these bikes to isolate what it is about them that makes them more reliable than their peers.