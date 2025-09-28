Where Are LiveWire Motorcycles Made & Does Harley-Davidson Still Own The Company?

LiveWire motorcycles are built in York, Pennsylvania, at Harley-Davidson Vehicle Operations. That's the same facility where Harley assembles its gas-powered lineup, and it's where the first LiveWire electric bike came to life before the brand was spun out. Harley kept production at home, so every LiveWire sold in the U.S. is still made in America. The bike itself runs from 0 to 60 in three seconds, and carries a top speed well beyond what most buyers would need. Still, production alone hasn't been enough to keep sales healthy.

Harley-Davidson realized early on that slapping its own logo on an electric bike wasn't going to attract the right buyers. In 2021, the company announced LiveWire would become its own standalone brand, with its own logo and lineup. The company described this as a way to let the electrified models stand on their own terms, supported by what it called a "virtual headquarters." Engineering resources are split between Milwaukee and Silicon Valley, with teams focused on software and technology development.

Even with its own brand, LiveWire bikes are sold through Harley's network, though the buying process is changing. Customers can configure bikes online in some states and complete the purchase through a dealer. Harley modeled the strategy on its Serial 1 e-bike spinoff, betting that independence would let LiveWire target younger urban riders while still leaning on the strength of Harley's dealer footprint. The results so far show how difficult that balance has been.