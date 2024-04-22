Who Makes LiveWire Motorcycles & How Much Do They Cost?

With automobile manufacturers offering new all-electric vehicles like the upcoming Acura ZDX, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and Honda Prologue, there are more choices than ever within the electric vehicle genre. While motorcycle makers have attempted to excite consumers with electric brands like Zero and LiveWire, sales have been disappointing. In early 2023, it was announced that Harley-Davidson's LiveWire electric motorcycle had been delayed, and production numbers slashed.

Initially, the iconic bike maker Harley-Davidson released the LiveWire One in 2019 for just under $30,000 in an effort to capture the electric side of the market. While the price didn't do it any favors in terms of sales, it did offer advantages like instant torque and a 0-60 time of just 3.5 seconds. This Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle has no clutch and no Harley rumble, which sets it apart in the lineup. However, it was decided that LiveWire would become its own entity outside of Harley-Davidson, although it would remain the majority owner. Now, LiveWire offers the S2 Mulholland, S2 Del Mar, S2 Del Mar LE, and LiveWire One models at much more palatable prices.