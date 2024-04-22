Who Makes LiveWire Motorcycles & How Much Do They Cost?
With automobile manufacturers offering new all-electric vehicles like the upcoming Acura ZDX, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and Honda Prologue, there are more choices than ever within the electric vehicle genre. While motorcycle makers have attempted to excite consumers with electric brands like Zero and LiveWire, sales have been disappointing. In early 2023, it was announced that Harley-Davidson's LiveWire electric motorcycle had been delayed, and production numbers slashed.
Initially, the iconic bike maker Harley-Davidson released the LiveWire One in 2019 for just under $30,000 in an effort to capture the electric side of the market. While the price didn't do it any favors in terms of sales, it did offer advantages like instant torque and a 0-60 time of just 3.5 seconds. This Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle has no clutch and no Harley rumble, which sets it apart in the lineup. However, it was decided that LiveWire would become its own entity outside of Harley-Davidson, although it would remain the majority owner. Now, LiveWire offers the S2 Mulholland, S2 Del Mar, S2 Del Mar LE, and LiveWire One models at much more palatable prices.
Why did Harley-Davidson separate from LiveWire
Parent companies spin off sections of their business into separate entities all the time for various reasons. In this case, making LiveWire its own company means that it isn't constrained within the Harley-Davidson brand and can operate freely. It's also beneficial for Harley-Davidson, as statistically, its electric endeavors weren't panning out as planned. Prior to LiveWire becoming its own company, Harley-Davidson's electric division was down 28%, according to Marketplace.
A shakeup was needed as executives discovered a significant disconnect between their core customers and electric motorcycles. Harley-Davidson dealerships reported curiosity surrounding the LiveWire One models on the lot. However, they still weren't selling well. Ultimately, key marketing players honed in on the one aspect of the LiveWire One that Harley-Davidson fans couldn't get over: its silent operation. Without the classic growl emanating from the bike at idle and the legendary roar as it accelerated, it just didn't sound like a Harley.
Are LiveWire motorcycles more affordable now?
Since LiveWire became its own company and leadership has also seen some changes, such as Jochen Zeitz (CEO of Harley-Davidson) leaving his active role with LiveWire and handing the reins to Karim Donnez, things might be looking up. Now, with four electric motorcycle models available, the company certainly has a better chance of capturing more of the market. Impressive features, striking styling, and thrilling performance aren't going unnoticed. We got a chance to experience the LiveWire S2 Del Mar after taking Harley-Davidson up on an unexpected offer.
However, the most pressing question still remains about pricing. With the first release of LiveWire One back in 2019, the sticker shock was definitely a factor that affected sales performance. Fortunately, the company has remedied the issue by dropping the price of LiveWire One to $22,799. Both the S2 Mulholland and S2 Del Mar are under $16,000, with the S2 Del Mar LE starting at $17,699. While these prices are much more attractive, it's not all good news, as LiveWire is competing against other motorcycles and products like electric scooters. There are several electric motorcycles that won't break the bank, and unfortunately, for LiveWire, many of them cost under $6,000.